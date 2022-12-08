MINT announces key hirings in France to accelerate its global growth

MINT, the global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, announces the addition of key hirings following the announcement of its opening to the French market.

MINT, the global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, sustains its strong growth with the addition of strategic, key hirings. MINT has recently inaugurated its new offices in Paris and the team expands with successful managers and key members.

Sylvain Brosset assumes the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer at MINT. Brosset combines a successful 20-year career in the Tech sector always with particular focus on product and customer experience. Prior to joining MINT, he was the R&D Director of Dailymotion, one of the largest video sharing websites globally, and CPO/SVP Product & Engineering at Docomo Digital, a fintech company of the NTT DOCOMO group. Brosset joins MINT to bring his experience of scaling teams and organizations for both Product & Technology departments. MINT continues to develop its Enterprise solution and is looking to go for Small & Medium Business too to give a suitable product experience whatever size of companies.

Aurélien Blaha is the Global Marketing Director at MINT. Blaha comes with more than 15 years of experience in the SaaS industry, from large vendors to VC-backed scale-ups. Prior to joining MINT, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Digimind, a global leader in the MarTech space providing social media listening and competitive intelligence solutions. Previously, he was the Global Marketing Director with Finalcad, a FrenchTech Next40 startup, and held various marketing and customer success positions at Dassault Systemes, the second largest software vendor in Europe. His mission at MINT is to create and develop the new marketing organization supporting the brand awareness and global demand generation for MINT.

Tristan Ougier joined MINT as Sales Account Executive for France. After an experience in organizing events and meetings on topics such as digital transformation, technologies and SaaS with the media brands BFM Business and 01 Informatique, he landed in the AdTech world and became the Sales Director of Social Moov, one of the most recognized Facebook marketing platforms in the world. He joined MINT to contribute to its growth on the French market.

Thibault Raust holds the position of Business Development Representative for France. Raust had the opportunity to work for various software vendors including Zscaler, Anaplan, Dynatrace, Carbon Black, and MicroFocus. He previously worked for Dekuple B2B, one of the most recognized B2B digital marketing agencies in France. He joined MINT to raise awareness of the company’s products in France.

“I am pleased and proud to welcome Sylvain, Aurélien, Tristan, and Thibault in MINT. MINT continues to grow in a significant way in terms of resources too. I am pleased that the new managers in the company will allow us to grow and improve day by day”, has declared Andrea Pezzi, Chief Executive Officer of MINT.

