Midea Announces 2022 Semi-annual Results: Steady Growth in Revenue and Profit, Acceleration in Technology-driven Transformation

Business Wire India

Midea released its financial report for the first half of 2022, showing semi-annual revenue growth from 5.0% to RMB183.7bn. Net profit growth was even faster than revenue, coming in at RMB 16bn with a YoY 6.6% increase.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006040/en/

Midea 2022 Semi-annual Results (Photo: Business Wire)

Balanced in both ToB and ToC businesses, Midea Smart Home revenue during the first half of 2022 was RMB126.9bn. According to AVC, Midea home appliance products ranked 1st during the first half of 2022 in both domestic online and offline market shares among 7 household appliance categories, including air conditioners and microwave ovens.

Industrial Technology achieved a revenue of RMB12.1bn with 13.3% YoY growth, and Midea’s global market of residential AC compressors increased to 44%, representing the 1st worldwide. The unit sales of motors for residential ACs and laundry appliances accounted for 42% of the global figures.

Building Technology realized significant growth of 33.1% RMB12.2bn revenue. Commercial AC ranked No.1 amongst the domestic market share while the export value of Midea’s heat pump grew by over 200% YoY, with its export volume ranking 1st in China’s heat pump industry.

Midea's overseas revenue over the first half of 2022 was RMB77.8bn with a YoY increase of 5.2%. With “China-Based Supply for the World + Local Supply”, Midea has advanced the construction of manufacturing bases in Egypt and Brazil to cover the local markets, begun Indian A/C compressor manufacturing bases, and integrated a Thai compressor company. With over 20,000 new sales networks, and having kicked off Midea direct sales stores in Brazil and the Philippines, Midea continues to improve its overseas distribution channels.

With Technology Leadership firmly in its sights as its long-term strategy, Midea continues to build artificial intelligence technical capabilities with R&D investment in the first half of 2022 numbering RMB5.9bn, with 10.5% YoY growth. Midea owns 35 worldwide R&D centers and has over 77,000 authorized patents under its belt to date.

Driven by intelligence, Midea loT has nearly 13million units of newly connected devices and services for over 70 million families.

About Midea Group

Midea Group comprises of five strategic business pillars: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, and Digital Innovation. Midea Group has over 160,000 employees in over 200 countries and regions, and ranks #245 on the Global Fortune 500 list of 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006040/en/

The content is by Business Wire India. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.