Merck Foundation Media Award Ceremony to Recognize the Winners as Merck Foundation Alumni

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp during his Keynote address said, “At Merck Foundation, our goal is improving overall health and well-being by building healthcare capacity, by providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in the African continent and beyond. We at Merck Foundation are committed to transform the patient care landscape not only in Kenya, but also across the entire African continent. Therefore, to fulfil this commitment 1300 scholarships have been provided to young doctors from 45 countries in 32 critical and underserved specialties.”



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “Firstly, I am very happy to meet the Merck Foundation Alumni and Media Awards Winners in person for the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. I am very proud of the work we are doing to transform public healthcare in Kenya. We have provided 118 scholarships in Kenya in critical specialties such as – Oncology, Embryology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology, Critical Care, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Urology and many more. We will continue to scale up these numbers in order to create a stronger platform of skilled medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Kenya and rest of Africa.”

Merck Foundation conducted their Alumni Summit to meet the doctors who have completed or are undergoing the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation.

Along with the Merck Foundation Alumni Summit, Merck Foundation conducted their Award Ceremony to recognize the winners of the Merck Foundation media recognition Awards.

The following winners were recognized:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2019