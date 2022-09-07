Merck Foundation Media Award Ceremony to Recognize the Winners as Merck Foundation Alumni

Business Wire India
Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp during his Keynote address said, “At Merck Foundation, our goal is improving overall health and well-being by building healthcare capacity, by providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in the African continent and beyond. We at Merck Foundation are committed to transform the patient care landscape not only in Kenya, but also across the entire African continent. Therefore, to fulfil this commitment 1300 scholarships have been provided to young doctors from 45 countries in 32 critical and underserved specialties.”
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “Firstly, I am very happy to meet the Merck Foundation Alumni and Media Awards Winners in person for the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. I am very proud of the work we are doing to transform public healthcare in Kenya. We have provided 118 scholarships in Kenya in critical specialties such as – Oncology, Embryology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology, Critical Care, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Urology and many more. We will continue to scale up these numbers in order to create a stronger platform of skilled medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Kenya and rest of Africa.”
Merck Foundation conducted their Alumni Summit to meet the doctors who have completed or are undergoing the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation.
Along with the Merck Foundation Alumni Summit, Merck Foundation conducted their Award Ceremony to recognize the winners of the Merck Foundation media recognition Awards.
The following winners were recognized:
Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2019
- Kelvin Kamau Ngendo, Standard Media Group (Print)
- Gloria Aradi, Standard Media Group (Print)
- Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga, Citizen TV, Royal Media Services (Multimedia)
- Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV, Royal Media Services (Multimedia)
Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2020
- Mercy Tyra Murengu, UPENDO FM (Radio – First Prize)
Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020
- Evelyn Makena Gatobu, People Daily (Print- First Prize)
- Hillary Orinde, Standard Media Group (Online- First Prize)
- Geoffrey Kamadi, Scientific African (Online- Third Prize)
- Mashirima Kapombe, Citizen TV (Multimedia – First Prize)
- Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV (Multimedia – First Prize)
Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2021
- Bridges Mugala, Include Everyone Blog (Online – First Prize)
- Victor Moturi, Pamoja FM (Radio – First Prize)
- Mercy Tyra Murengu, Atoo Sifa Fm-Kakuma, Stringer for Voice of America (Radio – Third Prize)
- Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya (Multimedia – First Prize)
- Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga, Citizen TV (Multimedia – Second Prize)
- Anne Njogu, Standard Media Group (Multimedia – Second Prize)
Merck Foundation "Mask Up with Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021
- Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV (Online – Second Prize)
- Asha Bekidusa, Bahari FM (Radio – Second Prize)
- Ruth Kadide Keah, Radio Rahma (Multimedia – First Prize)
- Mercy Tyra Murengu, Stringer for Voice of America (Multimedia – Second)
- Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya (Multimedia – Third)
Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" SONG Awards 2021
- Dennis Kimani Wanjiku (Ashisho) (English Language Category – Third Prize)
Merck Foundation Health Media Training was also conducted for the Award Winners, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples – Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, the Media Training also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was addressed by Medical Experts, the Merck Foundation Alumni from Kenya.
Moreover, Merck Foundation CEO announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.
The award announced are:
- Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022
- Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022
- Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022
- Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022
- Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”
- Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”
- Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”
- Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”
For information on the above awards, please visit Merck Foundation's website: www.merck-foundation.com
The content is by Business Wire India. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.