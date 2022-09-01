Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in September

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving survival outcomes for cancer patients with tumor recurrence through cell-based immunotherapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
LSX Nordic Congress 2022
Copenhagen, Denmark, September 6-7, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 6th, 2022, at 3:30 pm CET as part of the “Investable-Showcase” track.
https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-nordic-congress
Pareto Securities’ 13th Annual Healthcare Conference
Stockholm, Sweden, September 7-8, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 8th, 2022, at 2:30 pm CET.
https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences/
Sachs 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum
Basel, Switzerland, September 21-22, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate in the “Immuno-Oncology BD & Partnering” panel discussion on Wednesday, 21st of September.
https://www.sachsforum.com/22bef-about.html
HollandBIO and Oncode Institute’s ”Next Frontiers in Cancer Vaccines” Event
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present at 3:10 pm CET.
https://www.hollandbio.nl/event/biotech-wednesday-next-frontiers-in-cancer-vaccines-2/
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@mendus.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 212-362-1200
E-mail: julie.seidel@sternir.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
