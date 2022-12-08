MegaMask launches next generation crypto wallet

Security meets simplicity with MegaMask’s innovative new Wallet

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Speaking at CoinAgenda, the CEO of Wire Network, Ken DiCross, announced the launch of MegaMask, an innovative crypto wallet that aims to redefine the standard for cross chain interoperability and asset transfers. The wallet allows users to easily store, display and transfer NFT’s, crypto currencies and other digital assets from various blockchains in one wallet.

To do this, Megamask leverages Wire.Network’s new Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) which enables cross-chain transactions without requiring a traditional bridge.

“This is a major pivot point in blockchain technology as we step away from the vulnerable fragmentation of traditional crypto architecture,” said Ken Dicross, CEO, Wire Network.

Similar to other mainstream crypto wallets, MegaMask allows users to leverage the full potential of web 3.0 technology while preserving some of the same ease of use we have come to expect from web 2.0 applications.

“It was challenging but we were able to maintain the tight security protocols demanded by web 3 users while offering a web 2 style onboarding experience for new users” said Kyle Dolan, CTO of Wire Network.

While most mainstream wallets allow you to transact with crypto assets stored on the Ethereum network (or other ERC-20 tokens) MegaMask will allow you to view, transfer or trade assets on any modern blockchain using a mobile app, a web app or a browser extension.

“This innovation is only made possible by our breakthrough protocols which we expect will be adopted by the entire industry” continued Dolan.

MegaMask’s additional feature set will include decentralized RPC through Peer-to-Peer self validation, Nameservice registration, and private messaging between followers.

To sign up for early access, learn more about the wallet and other breakthroughs from the Wire team, subscribe at https://MegaMask.io

ABOUT WIRE NETWORK

Wire Network (https://wire.network/) is an ecosystem that consists of a 3rd-generation, NFT-first, Layer1 blockchain focused on performance, interoperability, gaming, scalability, and security. UPAP is the first major interoperability technology created by Wire Network. Developed by a team of crypto and security experts, Wire Network offers Wire Nodes as NFTs that allow buyers premium membership, network resources, governance, and token rewards exclusive to Wire Network.

MegaMask (https://www.megamask.io/) is created by Wire Network. It is a next generation universal wallet utilizing leading edge blockchain innovation. Megamask will leverage Wire Network’s decentralized bridgeless interoperability integration UPAP (Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol), providing seamless support to all blockchain assets.

For more information, visit https://www.megamask.io/

Media contact: metamask@transformgroup.com

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the industry’s leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

