Mary Kay Protects Critically Endangered Lemurs and Other Wildlife in Partnership With the Arbor Day Foundation

Today, Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and environmental stewardship, announced the completion of a reforestation project in Madagascar in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership. The announcement comes as representatives from around the world gather in Montreal at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 15) to tackle the world’s biodiversity crisis.

Sustainable forest management is essential to biodiversity conservation. The 42,000-tree project in Southeast Madagascar focused on reversing decades of forest destruction. The forest is home to critically endangered lemurs and other wildlife species found nowhere else on earth. Tree planting efforts were also intended to improve resiliency for the forest and neighboring communities.

The Arbor Day Foundation estimates* that over the next 40 years, the project will result in:

10,562 metric tons of net carbon dioxide sequestered (the equivalent to 2,296 fewer cars on the road)

(the equivalent to 2,296 fewer cars on the road) 125 tons of air pollution removed (the equivalent to enough oxygen for 10,500 people)

(the equivalent to enough oxygen for 10,500 people) 2,627,176 gallons avoided of water runoff (the equivalent to 29,854 people with cleaner water)

“The impact of this partnership has allowed us to make significant strides in one of the most critical forestlands for biodiversity, with many species depending on these trees for survival,” said Katie Loos, Chief Operating Officer of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Mary Kay has continued to demonstrate their dedicated support towards strengthening our planet’s forests of greatest need. Protecting and preserving our most vulnerable species is essential to solving the current biodiversity crisis, and we are proud to work with partners who share this value.”

Just last month, Mary Kay announced the completion of a 69-acre reforestation project to revitalize Florida’s Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Working alongside the Northwest Florida Water Management District, the Foundation and Mary Kay partnered to plant 43,000 longleaf pine that will help protect critical water resources in Bay County Florida. Key project environmental and biodiversity benefits included: restoring and preserving the primary source of drinking water for Bay County, Florida; replanting native tree species to return this area to its natural state; and improving the habitat for area wildlife including deer, bobwhite quail, Sherman’s fox squirrels, and gopher tortoises.

Earlier this year, Mary Kay also released a report detailing its long-standing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Together, Mary Kay Inc. and the Foundation have planted over 1.2 million trees across the globe, making a measurable impact on vital forest ecosystems.

To read more about Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

*Impact estimates made using i-Tree, a state-of-the-art, peer-reviewed software suite from the USDA Forest Service that provides urban and rural forestry analysis and benefits assessment tools.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Over the past 50 years, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners, and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Mary Kay Inc.

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

