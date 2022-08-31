Mary Kay Inc. Highlights Its Global Sustainable Strategy at the Sustainable Future International Conference in Prague, Czech Republic

Business Wire India

We all have a responsibility to care for the environment and the world around us. Sustainability must be a concerted effort and a global commitment. In late June, the Sustainable Future International Conference, sponsored by Mary Kay Inc., took place at the historic Martinic Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Thought leaders, experts, businesses, and non-profit executives from several industries descended on the historical grounds to share, network, and educate audiences on innovative and sustainable standards to successfully implement in the fight to preserve the world’s precious resources for current and future generations.

Mary Kay Inc., a long-time advocate for sustainability, preempted the event by announcing its new sustainability strategy in 2021: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow. Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow was developed with the company’s key stakeholders and is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, making Mary Kay a key part of a global coalition to effect change for a better future.

The Sustainable Future International Conference was organized by Startup Disrupt, a global marketplace for startup companies that want to help a new generation of startup founders, engineers, developers, tech innovators, and others to succeed. The event focused on the topics of smart cities (infrastructure, development), electromobility (e-mobility, energy & renewable resources, economy & policy), sustainable business (environment, taxonomy, sustainable finance), and sustainable life (agrotech, food waste, fashion disrupt, smart farming).

Speakers with diverse backgrounds and experiences shared their wisdom at the Sustainable Future conference and represented various sectors such as startup founders, executives from large and small companies, ministries, associations, unions, chambers, investment groups, policymakers (European Commission), scientific and research institutes, universities, and non-profit.

“Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy, Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, is anchored in the three dimensions of sustainable development—economic, environmental, and social,” said Edita Szaboova, General Manager of Mary Kay Czech Republic and Slovakia. “Because of our global footprint, we know our moral imperative is to continue Mary Kay’s legacy of doing the right thing – today, tomorrow, always. We are focused on efficient manufacturing operations by reducing our environmental impact and identifying opportunities for resource improvement. We are challenging ourselves to further entrench sustainable practices in our business through product development, design, responsible sourcing, and mitigation of plastic pollution.”

“There is no Planet B! We should always keep this motto in mind. Within the European Union, many companies focus on sustainable business practices. At the Sustainable Future International Conference, we showed the best of what we have achieved here in the Czech Republic and at the same time, we inspired best practices around the world. Mary Kay with its strong vision in sustainability is an emerging force to partner with,” said Patrik Juránek, Founder and CEO of Startup Disrupt.

The next summit hosted by Startup Disrupt will take place in the Czech Republic on September 13 at Clam-Gallas Palace in Prague. The summit’s theme is Diversity which will bring together more than 50 keynote speakers from a variety of Czech and global brands. Speakers and thought leaders will participate in discussion panels on a wide array of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) topics: Biases and Microaggression; Employment of People with Disabilities; Inclusive Design and Innovation, and Women’s Empowerment, just to name a few. Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact, Virginie Naigeon-Malek will speak at the summit on the topic of women’s empowerment and gender-responsive procurement as a powerful strategy for inclusive sustainable growth.

“Globally, 1 in 3 businesses are owned by women. Yet, on average, women-owned businesses globally win less than 1% of all procurement spending by large corporations and governments,” said Virginie Naigeon-Malek. “These two stats are two sides of the same coin: the shocking reality on one slide and the tremendous opportunity ahead on the other. Effective procurement policies and practices can be used as a powerful strategy to support women entrepreneurs in our effort to build back from the economic impacts of the pandemic, and re-think business practices with a DEI mindset – to shift towards inclusive growth. This massive gap in representation brings the opportunity to advance action to support women’s businesses across the globe – a unique opportunity to not only build back better but, most importantly, to build back equal.”

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT STARTUP DISRUPT

Startup Disrupt was founded in 2020 and is dedicated to helping business and tech disrupters to change the ‘old’ way of thinking in industries, products, and services. The idea has been built by people from global entrepreneur communities and startup enthusiasts. The purpose of Startup Disrupt is to become a startup platform designed to provide knowledge, inspiration, and connection to entrepreneurs, startup founders, technology innovators, and startup communities all over the world. For more information, visit https://www.startupdisrupt.com/.

