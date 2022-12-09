Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Celebrates 10th Year

India’s Leading Disruptive Sporting Property Offers The biggest Prize in Amateur Sports Across Asia

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading participative sports firm, hosted the Bengaluru edition of its Xth season of the ‘Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit‘ which saw participation of over 5500 runners making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The one–day event took place on 4th of December 2022 at Prestige Grove Park, Whitefield, Bengaluru. Participants came from 19 different Indian states and from 77 different cities. 61–year old Mr. M Venkateshwaran who travelled from Tirunelveli, was the eldest male participant at the Bengaluru edition.

The event also witnessed the 1st blade runner (Glen Padua) of this season. Bengaluru edition witnessed some great competition in the Legends Cup category, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Aneesh Damodar Reddy won the 1st spot, followed by Sukhchain Singh, and Yadha Krishna following closely in the 2nd and 3rd spot. On the other hand, Women’s category saw many ups and downs through the run with Zahabiya Merchant winning her category. She was followed by Jyothi Poojari, Aarti Juikar, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

This season of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit also welcomes Apollo Tyres, BunkerFit, Morpheus Dare to Dream, and Puma as associate sponsors. With a tagline of “Go the distance”, Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges. Puma on the other hand finds a fit with the property on their “forever faster” positioning. As Title sponsors of the property- Maruti Suzuki India Limited continue to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill and the Devils Circuit. Together they promote the theme of “being limitless” which is epitomized by each participant.

Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Begaluru Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the belimitless attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our devilslayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year.

Through this current season, Volano aims to engage over over 50,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Mohali and Delhi. The continual growth in these established 8 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Season 2022-23 which kick started from Chennai in September will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2023, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia– 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars shall be awarded to the winners in the Men’s and Women’s categories.

About Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano is a disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix . Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. The finishers of Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit form the tribe of Swift Devil Slayers, the indomitable runners who prove to be limitless when it comes to facing challenges and overcoming the obstacles. After running 5 kilometers and conquering 14 obstacles, it is then the runners faced the Brain Freeze where they had to slide from 14-ft height in to a pool containing 20 ton of ice cubes. Brain Freeze literally froze the runners leaving them shivering as they approached the podium to receive their finisher’s medal.

W : www.devilscircuit.com

About Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is India ‘s Leading participative sports Firm headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India’s biggest participative sports properties, Volano has been responsible for creating brands such as the Devils Circuit, Devils Circuit Swift Challenge, and GameOnIndia.

Co-Founded by Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi, Volano brings path-breaking and disruptive sports properties that comprise a unique amalgamation of fun and fitness for everyone. With close to 4 decades of experience between the co-founders, Volano has secured trust from brands like, Maruti Suzuki, and Apollo Healthcare, amongst others. As the first mover in the space of participative sports, Volano introduced the concept of obstacle running by establishing Devils Circuit in 2012. This was done with the vision of increasing sports participation among the masses and revolutionizing the concept of running.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965283/MSDC_Winners.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933407/Volano_Entertainment_Logo.jpg



