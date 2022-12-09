MAMAEARTH CELEBRATES 6 YEARS OF SPREADING GOODNESS

Planted 4 lakh trees and recycled over 5000 metric tonnes of plastic

GURGAON, India , Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mamaearth, the flagship brand of Honasa Consumer Ltd. and the fastest-growing toxin-free personal care brand, celebrated 6 years of goodness on the 5th of December 2022. Becoming the fastest to 1000 Cr., profitable FMCG brand with an omnichannel presence; Mamaearth is built on a strong foundation of serving a greater purpose. In the constant quest to serve the consumers and society, the brand launched its purpose initiatives – Plant Goodness and Plastic Positive.

The brand launched the Plant Goodness initiative with an ambition to plant 1M trees by 2025 and has already planted 4 lakh trees. In collaboration with an NGO and farmers for agroforestry, these trees have been planted in farmlands across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The saplings planted are fruit-bearing trees that help farmers increase income opportunities with the produce from these trees. The agroforestry approach doesn’t use the entire agricultural land, and the farmers continue to do their farming along with creating an orchard. This helps in creating carbon sinks in agricultural fields, thus moving towards the target of ‘Net Zero Carbon’. With this initiative, Mamaearth has impacted the lives of over 500 farmers since 2020.

Apart from the Plant Goodness Initiative, Mamaearth launched the Plastic Positive Initiative as well. As per reports, India generates around 3.5 million tonnes of plastic every year, and only 50% of it gets recycled. In a quest to support the country in reducing plastic wastage, Mamaearth has vowed to recycle more plastic than they consume and has recycled over 5000 metric tons of plastic since its inception.

Mamaearth is a purpose-driven brand for millennials who believe in choosing goodness for themselves and the environment. Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small choices we make every day, and this reflects in the choices the brand has made with its products and initiatives like Plastic Positive and Plant Goodness.

Commenting on the anniversary, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said,”We started Mamaearth with a strong belief of building a ‘why’ based brand instead of ‘what’ based brand. With a philosophy of Goodness inside and the belief that we serve a bigger purpose with our brand, and its offerings, we set out on this journey. As we celebrate our 6th anniversary, it is overwhelming to see the number of people who have joined us on the journey. We are committed to our values and consumers, and this is what connects us with the millennials and the Gen Good. We are glad that we have been able to connect with our consumers through our products and initiatives, and we hope that this bond grows stronger over the years, and we create a better world for us and our future generations.”

ABOUT MAMAEARTH

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with Made safe certified products that offer toxin-free, natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and nature, the brand caters to all personal care needs of young, aspirational, and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 6 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of products across hair care, skincare, baby care, cosmetics and fragrances. Products packed with goodness inside have reached customers across the majority of Indian cities servicing 20,000+ pin codes and is the fastest growing FMCG start-up to hit a 1000 Cr run rate in India. Mamaearth products are available on www.mamaearth.in, major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart and over 30,000+ points of sales across the country.

ABOUT HONASA CONSUMER LTD

Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL), is a purpose-driven house of brands with a digital-first approach to creating the FMCG conglomerate of the future. A company built on the values of Honesty, Natural ingredients, and Safe care, HCL caters to the needs of millennial consumers through innovative products, evolved propositions, direct-to-consumer marketing, and e-commerce fulfilment. Currently catering to over 20,000 pin codes and over 40,000 points of sales across India, HCL is building an ecosystem that helps benefit the consumers and community at large. Built on a disciplined data-led innovation and channel approach, the company has built an in-house portfolio of digital-first consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga. Apart from the owned brand, they have acquired stakes in BBLUNT and content platform – Momspresso, as well. Backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina SA, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners, HCL has become a profitable, billion-dollar FMCG conglomerate in just 6 years of inception and is committed to making these purpose-driven brands available across the globe.

