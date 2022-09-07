Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering on NASDAQ Global Market

Business Wire India

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“LRE” or the “Company”), a growing developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 11, 2022, relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share of the Company. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. LRE has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Company’s securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

LRE is a growing developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas. The Company launched its interactive media platform, Glocaly, in October 2021, as a listing and marketing platform seeking to facilitate matching of sellers and buyers of condominiums.

LRE intends to use the net proceeds from its proposed initial public offering to expand its business domestically and develop its Glocaly platform, and for general corporate purposes.

Overview of LRE

Company name: Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 16-11-6, Nanpeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO/Founder: Eiji Nagara

Businesses: Real Estate Development and Sales, Hotel Operation, and Residential Leasing

