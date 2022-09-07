KRTL to Launch Proprietary Mobile Extraction Technology to Disrupt Cannabis Industry

Lakewood, CO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lakewood, CO, Sep. 6, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC:KRTL) an innovator and pioneer in developing industry leading cross-over tradecraft and proprietary technology and methodology in the hemp, cannabis, psilocybin, and alternative wellness sectors, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech (“KRTL”) has entered into a strategic alliance for the exclusive deployment of a state-of-the-art mobile extraction plant with Entexs Corporation (“Entexs”), a Made in the USA industry-leading cannabis and hemp extraction manufacturer focusing on advanced closed-loop solutions and creator of a best-in-class THC Remediation technology, and with Iron Sight Industries (“Iron Sight”), a veteran-owned agritech and ag-logistics company with industry-leading expertise in mobile systems rapid deployment modeled after US military special operations, which they utilized to great effect in the oil fracking industry of South Dakota, and cross-state hemp and cannabis scientific lab testing and commercial extraction specialization.

Entexs has solved key issues that often make mobile extraction platforms non-commercially viable by developing a closed-loop extraction system able to handle up to 2,000 pounds of biomass per day, engineered for remote and off-grid environments with follow-on power source, clean-in-place systems, and remote operation through mobile app and digital interface.

KRTL’s partnership with Entexs and Iron Sight to deploy this incredibly disruptive technology developed exclusively for KRTL, expands the scope of KRTL’s US based operations nationwide. KRTL’s ability to create unique methodology across multi-discipline teams into a combined proprietary end-product and connecting it with KRTL’s substantial pipeline of end distributors has created incredible revenue-generating potential. This combination of strategic elements also sets KRTL apart in the marketplace, by combining the compliance, banking, and legal expertise of nationwide operations under KRTL’s public company, with the operational efficiency and physical security from Iron Sight’s military-trained rapid deployment team, and with the turn-key rugged and high-throughput mobile system from Entexs, KRTL has designed a solution that massively lowers risk for investors while maximizing access to future hemp, cannabis, and psilocybin opportunities.

KRTL expects to finalize early launch deployment contracts in New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, and California, with more to follow. The strength of KRTL’s model is that they are able to quickly move where demand is greatest. Since cannabis-based THC products cannot legally cross state lines, KRTL is able to go directly to them, produce end-products like THC distillate and isolate, and sell wholesale or refine further into high concentration/potency vape cartridges while in-state. This also allows them to quickly react and take advantage of newly regulated markets as they come online, being one of the first extraction solutions state-to-state as more legalize recreational marijuana and bring hemp-based extraction demand to the market.

At full capacity KRTL expects to be able to produce over 8,500 liters of mid-potency Full Spectrum or high-potency Broad Spectrum THC distillate per year per extraction unit. This equates to approximately 8,500,000 grams of high concentration retail vape formulations, generating a potential of over $200 million in sales annually.

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity, a brick-and-mortar extraction lab typically takes 12-18 months to standup once all financing and vendors are in place, then it is restricted to a geographic region. If that region’s demand or supply lines dry up or become over saturated as we’ve seen happen in the Oregon and Californian markets, that’s a lot of overhead to maintain raising the risk for stakeholders. By creating both a solution and methodology for quickly inserting into remote legalized states for hemp and cannabis production, we significantly lower stakeholder risk and maximize revenue generation potential. What’s even more powerful is that the methodologies that KRTL have developed, directly crossover to psilocybin, meaning this extraction solution can be deployed for psilocybin extraction as recreational psilocybin starts legalizing, quickly taking advantage of those early burgeoning markets – this is truly a first of its kind model,” said Daniel Ball, CEO of KRTL.

Mr. Ball added, “I’ve worked with a lot of extraction manufacturers over the years including some of the best names in the business for distillation and terpene extraction, and I am absolutely blown away at the precision of engineering and cutting-edge features Entexs has put together in their product line. What is usually a disjointed multi-process affair that starts with extracting biomass into crude oil, then moving that crude to a winterization or distillation process or separate isolate process with multiple containers and physically separated stations, is all combined in a seamless push-of-a-button closed-loop start-to-finish system. You start with biomass on one end and have high-quality distillate on the other.”

Emil Bayan COO of Entexs added, “We’ve been working on a mobile prototype for some time, but it was always meant to be used in-house for an extraction-as-a-service model, when Daniel approached us about a partnership and laid out what KRTL had in mind operationally, it was a no brainer to make our first production unit available for their exclusive use. We’ve changed the hemp and cannabis extraction game with our closed-loop technology for traditional stationary equipment, we’re excited to carry that same disruptive spirit into the design of this industry first solution for KRTL.”

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

KRTL is a holding company interested in diversifying risk and accessing new markets. The Company operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., with precision and excellence and continues to create and strengthen the KRTL reputation. This allows KRTL Holding Group, Inc. to capitalize on any range of investment opportunities. Our organization values collaboration and emphasizes a transparent work environment. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com.

About Entexs Corporation

ENTEXS provides first-in-class technology with custom in-house manufacturing to evolve constantly and develop machinery for the hemp and cannabis markets’ needs. Its patent-pending technology is a hands-free, continuous-feed, closed-loop system with no winterization necessary that increases productivity, yields and quality of each extraction at high capacity, industrial scale. In addition to complete systems, ENTEXS offers an extraction component catalog to include post-processing technologies and supports system customers with services such as installation, site review, field verification, permitting, operation and more.

About Iron Sight Industries

IRON SIGHT started in the industry by helping launch one of Oregon’s first fully accredited hemp and cannabis testing labs, shaping state regulations and policies while building industry relationships state-wide. Iron Sight used that experience to enhance and refine the strategies they use in their company today. Under the Iron Sight banner, the company has developed proprietary methods and technology to positively affect supply line, logistics, sales, and transport of various specialty crops utilizing blockchain, web3, AI, and microsensors. Iron Sight’s founding team has a deep military background in the intelligence and special operations community and uses that background to shape operations and tradecraft creating highly specialized and unique solutions in the hemp, cannabis, and specialty crop markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT: KRTL Holding Group, Inc. 14143 Denver W Pkwy #100 Lakewood, CO 80401 Email: info@krtlholding.com Main: 800-707-0586 IR: 855-464-2535 Ext. 1

