Inkspell Media organized another successful edition of the India Content Leadership Awards 2022

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inkspell Media in collaboration with the Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council hosted the latest virtual chapter of the India Content Leadership 2022 on September 2, 2022. ICL 2022 is a forum designed specifically to promote content developers, initiate a new discourse on the trends in the content industry, and identify and reward individuals, enterprises, and agencies which have done exemplary work in content development, content marketing, and content publishing – online as well as offline channels, and affiliate networks.

The awards were hosted under the categories like Content as a Product under TV Shows, OTT, Social Platforms, Print and Audio; Content as a Service acknowledging Content Marketing under Traditional Media, Digital Media and various industry sectors; Content as an Enabler including great content created for Website/ Blog and Mobile App; and Overall Content Excellence including Apex Awards and Leadership League.

Speaking about the event, Chitra Surana, Head of Marketing and Alliances at Inkspell Media, said, “With the ICL Awards, our aim was to encourage the professionals and enterprises to come forward and showcase their excellence as the content leaders of tomorrow. Our theme for this year, #ContentAndBeyond explored the peripheries of content deployment across the length and breadth of offline and online worlds and how this metamorphosis has presented exciting opportunities for brands, publishers, agency partners and independent creators alike.“

The event also aimed to spark relevant conversations with the flag-bearers and industry leaders to establish new standards in content marketing excellence. Samir Vora, Chief Marketing Officer, VerSe Innovation gave a special address on How social media and influencers can be used effectively to target the new generation of Mobile Content casters. He talked about how brands can drive maximum advertising impact for second screen users and how they can develop the brand story seamlessly across multiple screens. A Fireside Chat was also conducted on why is it challenging for brands to sustain long-term content-led IPs, with Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital and Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO of Big Bang Music. The session was moderated by Ankoor Dasguupta, Vice President – Content, Social, Creative at ARM Worldwide.

Talking about the winners, brands like TransUnion, Rite KnowledgeLabs, All About Eve India, Hungama, Viacom18, MSL Group, Salt Media, Moe’s-Art, Times Group, Content Advisory Group, Pocket Aces, Oak Tree Creative, Tata Consumer Products, NW18, Just Words, Sociapa, Concept PR, Adlift, JK Tyre, Columbia Pacific Communities, Hershey India, Reliance Jio, Chimp&z, Adani, Gujarat Giants, PinkVilla, PaisaBazaar, SoCheers, EggFirst, and PureTech won it big at the India Content Leadership Awards 2022.

Under the APEX Winners category, Jitendra Hirawat, Director, SoCheers Films won the title of Best Content Leader of the Year, Quantent won the title for the Best Content Enterprise of the Year and Zee Bangla bagged the award for the Best Content Network of the Year.

The esteemed juror panel included names like Imran Qadri of Harley Davidson, Anil Kumar of HT Digital Streams, Balaji Vaidynathan of Franklin Templeton, Jatin Chhikara of Royal Enfield, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Binda Dey of KKR & Knight Riders Global Franchises, Mehul Gupta of SoCheers, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Rituraj Bidwai of Sobha Limited, Nandita Khaire of RemBrand Consulting, Ashish Tiwari of Future Generali India Life Insurance, Prasad Pimple of Kotak, Archana Nayudu of L&T Infotech, Shrishail Deshnur of Cipla, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Suman Varma of Hamdard Wakf Laboratories, Amit Sethiya of Syska Group, Sudhanshu Tripathi of Quick Heal, Adityan Kayalakal of Byju’s, Varsha Ojha of Shemaroo, Guneet Singh of Google, Avi Kumar of Join Ventures, Ankoor Dasguupta of ARM Worldwide, Shalmali Desai of Tata Play, Amlan Pati of Cavinkare, Priya Patankar of PhonePe, Saugata Bagchi of Tata Communications, Jahid Ahmed of HDFC Bank, Rajiee M Shinde of Sai Mehr Media, Bhakti Kandalkar of Zee5 Global, Mukul Kumar Sharma of Pinkvilla and Vanda Ferrao of FreshToHome.

The ceremony was supported by key partners like Pinkvilla, Sai Mehr Media, Josh, Big Bang Music, Kenscio and India Today Group. For more detailed information on the categories and the respective winners, visit: https://www.indiacontentleadership.com/ and www.inkspell.co.in or get in touch with the team at Inkspell by writing to info@inkspell.co.in or contacting Geetika on +91-7863851515.

About Inkspell

Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of ‘bringing the niche to the mainstream’. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.



