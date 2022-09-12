Inery Partners Up With Leading Media Corporation Agency Luna PR

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inery, a decentralised data system has announced its strategic partnership with Luna PR, the award-winning marketing & public relations agency. Inery will work with Luna PR to put the best foot forward as it marks its presence in the industry as the first blockchain-powered decentralised database management solution.

“We are looking forward to the partnership with Luna PR and help bring Inery mainstream. Luna PR’s team and resources will help get our message across to the masses and we are happy to bring them on board” Inery CEO, Dr. Naveen Singh

Inery aims to provide enterprises and users with a secure and transparent way of data management, as well as give them complete control over their data. The project is positioned to serve diverse industries, including governments, enterprises, financial institutions, healthcare, aviation, real estate, and GameFi through its blockchain and database solution.

Luna PR will help Inery navigate the competitive crypto industry by establishing a strong digital presence of the project and handling the PR and marketing responsibilities. Luna PR is a company led by Nikita Sachdev who has worked with several blockchain and crypto projects. The agency brings a professional and efficient marketing approach curated to every project’s goals and targets to ensure sustainable and quick success.

Luna PR will work with Inery in marketing the new blockchain to the right verticals and in building a strong, dedicated and active community. To learn more about Inery and stay updated with its developments, follow Inery on Telegram and Twitter.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017 and quickly became a multi-award-winning marketing, and public relations firm. The firm, based in Dubai, is a full-stack digital marketing agency with clients across five continents. With the collaboration of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential.

To learn more about Luna PR, visit:

Website | Twitter | Instagram

About Inery

Inery is a decentralised data system. The project integrates key functionalities of blockchain to facilitate immutability, security and user-controlled data assets using its infrastructure and enable high throughput, low latency and complex query functions.

Apart from the primary solution of database management, Inery layer 1 blockchain is designed to offer unparalleled speed, key architecture solutions and high scalability for deploying decentralised applications.

To learn more about Inery, visit:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | Medium |





The content is by GlobeNewswire. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.