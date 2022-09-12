Huobi Incubator Sponsors Evmos Momentum Hackathon with US$500,000 Prize Pool

Singapore, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The First Hackathon in Evmos Ecosystem, the Evmos Momentum Hackathon has been extended to September 20th! With $500,000 in prizes and funding across DeFi , Infrastructure, Web 3, and Metaverse projects and more.

Huobi Incubator, the project incubation arm of Huobi Global, and its affiliated Web3Scholarship platform, announced an one-month extension of the Evmos Momentum Hackathon. The new due day for project submission is September 20 5PM Eastern Time. Huobi Incubator partnered up with Evmos, will fund a US$500,000 prize pool for the hackathon winners.

The hackathon sponsorship reflects Huobi’s confidence in the Evmos blockchain, which is the first EVM-compatible blockchain within the Cosmos ecosystem. Evmos plays a critical role in enabling interoperability and communication between Ethereum-based applications and Cosmos ecosystem chains. As the primary Web3 funding & incubation vehicle under Huobi Incubator, Web3Scholarship sees enormous potential within the Evmos community and is keen to partner with them to host their first-ever Hackathon.

The Evmos Momentum Hackathon will last from July 18 to September 20, 2022, ending precisely at 5PM Eastern Time. By August 23, there are 474 participants and 33 project submission. Teams are welcome to submit projects at any time in advance of the September 20 deadline.

Prize Breakdown

The total prize pool of US$500,000 will be split amongst various categories, with potential bonus prizes doled out by Huobi Incubator and its partners.

There are five categories for the Evmos Momentum Hackathon:

1. Infrastructure

2. DeFi

3. Metaverse, NFT & GameFi

4. Web 3

5. EVM Migration

For categories 1–4 above, the prizes are as follows:

·1st Prize — $50,000 + Demo Day Opportunity + Funding Opportunity

·2nd Prize — $30,000 + Demo Day Opportunity + Funding Opportunity

·3rd Prize — $20,000 + Demo Day Opportunity + Funding Opportunity

EVM Migration Awards will be given out to two winning projects who migrate their solutions to the Evmos ecosystem. They will each receive prize rewards of US$10,000.

Lastly, there will be a US$80,000 Grand Champion award for the hackathon submission deemed to be the strongest of all the submissions. This project should strive to resolve pain points within the Evmos ecosystem and have potential to scale.

In addition to the abovementioned hackathon rewards, the hackathon will include a series of educational workshops that teach participants how to build and launch their projects on Evmos. Weekly AMAs will also be hosted to answer developer questions.

Award winning teams will obtain priorities to enter the candidate queue for Web3 Scholarship Program and the IOSG Venture Kickstarter Program. Team who successfully passed the Kickstarter Program evaluation will be grant with a price incentive of $10,000 – $100,000 and receive support from aspects including but not limited to technology, products, community, and talent. All projects can apply to Web3 Scholarship Program and IOSG Venture Kickstarter Program .

Developers can participate in the Evmos Momentum Hackathon now through the official website and Devpost . Follow Huobi Incubator’s Twitter account to get updates for everything Evmos Momentum Hackathon, including workshops and events updates; Follow Medium account to read about past event transcripts; And jump into Evmos Hackathon’ Telegram Q&A group , and Evmos Discord channel to chat with hackathon participants, mentors, and community members.

About Huobi Incubator

Huobi Incubator is a professional, full-cycle project incubator that integrates industry research with investment funds, incubation processes, and accelerators. With the mission of accelerating startup project development across all stages and users, Huobi Incubator helps entrepreneurs and startups overcome obstacles, achieve rapid growth, and work toward their respective visions and goals.

In the first half of 2022, Huobi Incubator supported the long-term growth of Web 3 development and the developers community with 10+ rounds of Hackathons, 2M+ grants payout, and a education center with weekly podcast Spotlight of Web 3.0. It deeply integrates and supports Polygon, Arweave, Evmos, Celo, ICP Chains and more.

As the Asia portal, Huobi Incubator connected 1000+ Asian projects to global and 10+ weastern projects to Asia. It also provided a platform for 8000+ developers to present their projects and helped these projects raise a total of 15 million + capitals.

Media Contact:

Frank Spence

Email: evmos (at) west-comms.com

CONTACT: Chenliu Xu Huobi Incubator incubator (at) huobi.com

