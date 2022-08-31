Home Connectivity Alliance Announces First C2C Interoperability Demo of Large, Long-life Appliances for the Connected Home at IFA 2022

Business Wire India

News Highlights:

Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) displays its first C2C (cloud-to-cloud) connectivity demonstration at IFA 2022 on Sept. 2-5 in Berlin, Germany.

The technical demonstration from HCA member companies leverages C2C connectivity, enabling multiple brands of apps to control multiple brands of appliances, HVAC systems and TVs.

HCA welcomes LG Electronics and Resideo as its newest members; connected home manufacturers are encouraged to join HCA now to be part of the future of C2C interoperability.

Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organization dedicated to the development and promotion of safe and secure interoperability across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem, will be displaying its first C2C (cloud-to-cloud) connectivity demonstration at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 2-5. The demo from multiple HCA member companies leverages C2C connectivity, enabling multiple brands of apps to control multiple brands of appliances, HVAC systems and TVs.

Global manufacturers moving at start-up speed

HCA achieved this interoperability milestone with its first C2C demo within nine months of its launch in January 2022.

“I’m pleased to announce HCA has achieved C2C connectivity less than one year since our launch,” said Yoon Ho Choi, President, Home Connectivity Alliance and Global Head of Planning & Partnerships, Home IoT Business, Samsung Electronics. “HCA’s goal is to provide consumers with more choices for their connected home through C2C interoperability, supporting the compatibility of both new and legacy devices across leading global brands. This milestone brings us a step closer to a simpler, safer and more secure smart home ecosystem that reflects real homes.”

Commitment to sustainability through energy savings

Large appliances and HVAC systems work together to manage and save energy in the home. With HCA, the data from your largest products – including how much energy they use and how to optimize it – becomes more accessible. This leads directly to insights you can act on, which ultimately results in real energy savings and cost savings for the consumer. In the coming months, HCA will work with energy management industry leaders to build solutions that pave the way for energy solutions for the whole home.

Dedicated to consumer innovation

The interoperability of smart home devices and long-life appliances provides consumers with more choices and options within their connected home environment. HCA’s consumer benefits include:

Legacy products incorporated to work with current devices

Cross-vendor interoperability so all brands work together

Devices that save more energy to save consumers money

Meet with Home Connectivity Alliance at IFA 2022

To request a meeting, please email ifa@members.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

To learn more about the Home Connectivity Alliance, membership benefits and how to join, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

Member support

HCA was launched in 2022 by leading manufacturers in the connected home space to foster innovation and provide consumers with safe, interoperable appliances in the connected home. Members include American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Arçelik, The Electrolux Group, Haier, GE Appliances, Samsung, Trane Residential, and Vestel. HCA recently welcomed LG Electronics and Resideo as its newest members.

About Home Connectivity Alliance

The Home Connectivity Alliance is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and promotion of safe and secure interoperability across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem. For more information, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005019/en/

The content is by Business Wire India. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.