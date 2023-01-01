HKTB “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” Greets a Global Audience of 3 Billion via Live Broadcast

Business Wire India

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” returned to Victoria Harbour. The New Year Countdown Celebrations was officiated by Chief Executive of HKSAR and spouse Mr and Mrs John Lee, Mr Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Dr Pang Yiu-kai, HKTB Chairman.

This year, HKTB continued to distribute a live feed of the celebrations to worldwide broadcasters by satellite and on social media platforms, sharing the countdown moments and the pyrotechnic and multimedia showcase with local and global media in sync. The live broadcast attracted more than 100 media platforms in Hong Kong as well as Mainland and overseas markets, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, India and Australia, reaching an estimated global audience of 3 billion through CCTV, Xinhua News Agency, CNN, BBC, CBC, Fox News, Euronews, Reuters, Associated Press, etc.



A Symphony of Lights to Present Limited-Time-Only Multimedia Elements



Besides, taking the stage at 8 pm daily, the multimedia show A Symphony of Lights will present an enhanced edition with diverse add-on lights until Lantern Festival (5 February, the 15th day of the Chinese New Year). Electrifying light and laser beams will continue to dance across Victoria Harbour with upbeat music to demonstrate Hong Kong’s appeal and vibrancy as “Asia’s World City”.



Recap of the exuberant moments of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_9q-fnrPkU

