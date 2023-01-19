HKSTP and Roche join hands in strategic collaboration

Business Wire India

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) announced a strategic collaboration with Roche, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, with the aim of leading HK and the Greater Bay Area in becoming a pioneer in life science innovation and to be an example for the region. This collaboration is the first agreement between HKSTP and a life science corporation for multidimensional collaboration (including technology and data sharing).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005611/en/

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (2nd from right, front row), Dr. Shen Hong, Head of China Innovation Center of Roche (CICoR) (left, front row), Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong and Macau (2nd from left, front row) and Dr. Diana Liu, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau (right, front row) signed the collaboration programme. Witnessed by Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (2nd from right, 2nd row), Ms. Rebecca Pun, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (2nd from left, 2nd row), Mr. Ahmed Elhusseiny, Head of APAC Area at Roche Pharma (left, 2nd row) and Ms. Agnes Ho APAC Sub Region 3 Head, Roche Diagnostics (right, 2nd row)

HKSTP and Roche are dedicated in their support for advancing life science innovation and healthcare policy. Both parties are hoping to provide a greater platform and support to startups based in HK and mainland China, and creating an ecosystem for healthcare startups. The long-term goal is to turn the GBA into a national leader in life science and healthcare innovation, and setting an example the rest of the country might follow in technology application and registration. It is also hoped the GBA will be a hub for talent and for corporates in the Asia Pacific region.

The principle areas of collaboration are:

Shaping Policy – A white paper to articulate policy recommendations, organizing a public forum and a round-table for in-depth discussion with government officials

Co-incubation program – providing the startups with supports and guidance on science, strategy and marketing, and creating a platform for the startups and potential partners to network and exchange

Data collaboration – Fostering a conducive data-sharing environment in the STP Platform and among stakeholders; exploring synthetic data generation tools; promoting the “data collaboration” concept to the community

Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry was one of the witnesses to the Collaboration Agreement Signing Ceremony, he said: “I am so delighted to join you all today to witness the collaboration between the Hong Kong Science Park and Roche in building a healthcare innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong. All these new developments that echo the strategies laid down in the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint recently published. With the unwavering support from the Central Government and the Government's solid commitment to the I&T development, as well as the unique advantage of Hong Kong, the impactful partnership between Science Park and Roche will undoubtedly drive a new wave of world-class development in Hong Kong's biomedical ecosystem.”

Mr. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: “Roche is a global pharmaceutical leader. They have strong connections with business leaders, scientists, marketers, and investors globally. We believe this partnership will nurture more health talents and dramatically accelerate growth in our medical research, drug development and clinical trial processes.”

Dr. Shen Hong, Head of China Innovation Center of Roche (CICoR), said: “We are so glad to see this collaboration happen. We are hoping to bridge HK and other cities in China for more opportunities to exchange, collaborate and empower starts-ups; accelerating conversion and commercialization; and to bringing hope to patients in China.”

Ms. Agnes Ho APAC Sub Region 3 Head, Roche Diagnostics, said: “HK has a great foundation of scientific research. We look forward to this collaboration in advancing high-quality research work, building a platform for innovation, benefiting Asian population as well as the rest of the world.”

Among the other guests at the launch ceremony were Ms. Lillian Cheong Man Lei, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Ms. Rebecca Pun, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology; Mr. Ahmed Elhusseiny, Head of APAC Area at Roche Pharma; Dr. Tang Qiusong, Head of Roche Accelerator (CICoR); Dr. Diana Liu, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau; and Mr. Ronald Lo, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics Hong Kong and Macau.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong’s leading R&D hub with over 12,000 research professionals and over 1,200 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realising a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice. Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com

