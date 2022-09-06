Helping European families to heat up-JASMINER launches JASMINER X4-Q with high computing power and high thermal efficiency

Beijing, China, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a global leader in high-throughput computing power chips and servers, JASMINER focuses on promoting the hash rate industry in the digital age, and is committed to boosting the development of the industry with excellent products.Recently, JASMINER launched another masterpiece JASMINER X4-Q for the European market. Apart from meeting the needs of mining investors, JASMINER X4-Q also helps European families to solve the problem of heat energy use in winter.

JASMINER X4-Q has a high hash rate that can exceed 1040MH/s, but at the same time the power consumption is only 480W, which is lower than the power consumption of most household appliances, and most importantly. Its unique design not only satisfies energy saving, but also can heat the house in winter, specially designed for European families.Its noise does not exceed 40db. It also has one of the biggest advantages for mining for heat: it can move freely!

3U standard size, more convenient to move freely

From the name, JASMINER X4-Q is the standard 3U specification, which means it is the same size as a computer mainframe, as well as the same noise. Movability is really important for European families. Traditional heating equipment that is fixed or not freely movable makes it difficult to equalize the temperature in each house, while mobile heaters can move with users, allowing their family to embrace warmth at all times. In addition to the innovative 3U standard specification, the JASMINER X4-Q comes with a lug design on the side, making it not only easy to move, but also noiseless to move and a very comfortable experience.

High thermal efficiency, more warm and comfortable while mining

Another great benefit of the JASMINER X4-Q as a heater for European households is its high thermal efficiency, which warms up the room in a short time. JASMINER X4-Q has a hard shell, resistant to oxidation and knocks, durable, super-fast heating, connected to power and internet, soon there is heat release, more efficient heat dissipation and warmer house. Don’t forget that this is a high hash rate, low power consumption mining machine, which silently helps users earn ETC revenue while also helping them save a large amount of high heating bills.

What’s more surprising is that while people are still in the field, they can remotely open their mobile encrypted wallet and check the earnings of ETC mined by JASMINER X4-Q for them, and by the time they arrive home, their home is already warm, soaring the happiness of family miners.

Company Name: JASMINER

Contact Person: Panda Hou

Email: sales (at) sunlune.com

Phone: 400-022-3866

Website: www.jasminer.com

