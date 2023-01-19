HarperCollins Presents THE POWER OF HUMILITY – How Humble High Achievers Are Rewriting the Rules of Leadership by PV Ramana Murthy

NEW DELHI, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A result of over five years of rigorous first-hand research and numerous interviews with business leaders, the book provides a fresh perspective on how humble high achievers are rewriting the rules of leadership. In the process, it not only addresses the importance of humility, as a cognitive and affective skill for leaders, but also builds a unique framework — a powerful manual of sorts — which current and future leaders can use to emulate in their professional careers.

Hardback | Harper Business | 276 pp | Rs 699

Available Wherever Books Are Sold | Releasing 29th Jan 2023

‘For aspiring leaders, this book is timely. This is needed more than ever.’ Dr. RAM CHARAN, Global Adviser to CEOs & Corporate Boards and Best-Selling Author

‘Leaders need to learn and reinvent themselves continually if they are to remain relevant. That is possible only when they are humble, because arrogance and egoism are the biggest drawbacks when it comes to leading others to success, the ultimate test of leadership. This book, through its examples, easy-to-grasp illustrations and anecdotes, brings out the link between humility and high achievement, while never losing sight of that fundamental principle—ethical conduct. Strongly recommended.’ HARSH MARIWALA, Founder and Chairman, Marico

Author, PV Ramana Murthy, says, “This book has been a labour of love. I would forever cherish the interactions I have had with some of the prominent leaders I interviewed and who have given an entirely new dimension to what humble leadership means, elevating our self- absorbing pursuit of individual acclaim to a level where success is a shared goal. In writing this book, I believe, I have grown a bit myself, intellectually and as a person, my thoughts and emotions distilled so to speak as ideas found expression in words.”

Executive Editor, Sachin Sharma says, “A result of over half a decade’s firsthand research and numerous interviews with business leaders, Dr Murthy’s book offers brilliant insights in why humility in leadership creates a better workplace and leads organisations and individuals to greater heights. This is an important book for every aspiring leader.”

ABOUT THE BOOK

Humility is interpreted differently in different cultures—as a blend of weakness, meekness and shyness, juxtaposed with kindness and compassion. When we describe Someone as a ‘humble’ person, we are referring to a person who is a reflection of anodyne blandness: nice, soft, simple, respectful and shy. Is it really that simple?

In an era in which hubris is not just a leitmotif but is openly rewarded in business and society, it is not surprising that when we talk about leadership, humility is the last adjective that comes to mind. Commonly, leadership is associated with charisma, aggression and often naked ambition. Is there a relation between humility and high achievement? Are leaders born with humility or is it an acquired trait? Can humble leaders inspire employees to perform better? Is humility a sign of weakness or a strength in leaders?

For over three decades, Dr PV Ramana Murthy has been a curious student of leadership. In The Power of Humility, he explores this subject in detail. A result of over five years of rigorous first-hand research and numerous interviews with business leaders, the book provides a fresh perspective on how humble high achievers are rewriting the rules of leadership. In the process, it not only addresses the importance of humility, as a cognitive and affective skill for leaders, but also builds a unique framework—a powerful manual of sorts—which current and future leaders can use to emulate in their professional careers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

PV Ramana Murthy (PV) is a Mumbai-based adviser and consultant to CEOs, boards and corporates. He aims to make a positive impact in this world by helping leaders and corporates transform through leadership development, culture change, coaching and integrated talent management practices. He recently founded Pinsight By PV®, a consulting firm that helps companies on their transformative journeys.

PV has had an enriching corporate experience of working with reputable organizations like the Indian Hotels Company Limited (the hospitality chain of the TATA Group in India) as its executive vice-president and global head of human resources. PV also worked with the Coca-Cola Company as executive director of human resources for India and Southwest Asian countries. An alumnus of INSEAD, Singapore, PV has a master’s degree in Organizational Psychology (Coaching and Consulting for Change). He also has a doctoral degree in Strategic Human Resource Management.

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK

‘Humility helps a leader to look at any situation from multiple perspectives. Dr Murthy’s research into this important subject is informative, insightful and inspiring. Highly recommended.’ – HARISH MEHTA,Co-founder and Chairman, NASSCOM

Dr Murthy has established, beyond doubt through his research and analysis, that humility can lead not only to success and sustained performance, but, importantly, is key to building a legacy of value.’ – ANAND NAYAK, Non-executive Independent Director, ITC

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards – In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

