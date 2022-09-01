Celebrated Screenwriter and Song Composer Whose Credits include Backyardigans, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego and The New Mickey Mouse Club Brings Storytelling Expertise to Curiosity’s New Preschool Franchise Series

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM) Curiosity Ink Media today announced that celebrated kids’ TV writer, McPaul Smith (Backyardigans, The New Mickey Mouse Club), has been tapped to develop Curiosity’s new animated preschool series, Baldwin, based on its intellectual property of the same name. The Baldwin franchise, which invites preschoolers on the adventures of a young, switcher train who takes to the rails to reunite with his father, kicks off in earnest beginning October 1st, with the publishing debut of Baldwin’s Big Adventure. The selection of Smith to pen the series was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.

McPaul Smith brings a trove of experience in kids’ and preschool entertainment to his new role. He began his writing career on MTV’s game show, Remote Control, before serving as head writer on the iconic PBS show, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego. He then wrote for PBS’s Reading Rainbow and Disney Channel’s The New Mickey Mouse Club, prior to joining Nickelodeon, where he held a number of roles, including head writer and lyricist for the animated musical series, The Backyardigans. He has written songs for the Disney Channel shows, Bear in the Big Blue House and Book of Pooh, and for Sprout House on Universal Kids.

Smith also served as an executive at BBC America, where he led a team of producers, writers and editors in creating the network’s on-air promos, trailers and hosted day-part packaging. More recently, McPaul created live-action games for the syndicated kids’ variety series, Wonderama, wrote scripts for the PBS animated series, Arthur and Molly of Denali, and was head writer on the Netflix animated show Charlie’s Colorforms City. He has co-created several kids’ podcasts for Pinna and written and produced songs for the new preschool video series, Hippo Park.

“McPaul Smith is representative of the high-caliber talent that Grom and Curiosity are recruiting to bring our original IP to life,” said Marks. “His incredible biography in both kids and preschool entertainment will certainly be put to great use, as we introduce Baldwin to the programming marketplace and help underscore the premium quality of our programming. On behalf of all of us at Grom and Curiosity, we welcome him with open arms!”

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

