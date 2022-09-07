GlucoModicum Appoints Peter Gerhardsson to its Board of Directors

Experienced diabetes executive joins Board following role as Senior Advisor to the Company

Helsinki, Finland, 7 September 2022 – GlucoModicum, a company transforming glucose monitoring with precise, needle-free magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) technology, announces the appointment of Peter Gerhardsson to its Board of Directors. Mr Gerhardsson has been working with GlucoModicum since September 2021 as a Senior Advisor.

Mr Gerhardsson has forty years’ experience working within the medtech and pharmaceutical industries, with a particular expertise in diabetes therapies. Mr Gerhardsson spent over 10 years in the role of the Vice President of International Business Development at Dexcom where he established a global network of distributors for Dexcom’s Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system. Prior to this he held various marketing and sales positions at Novo Nordisk, before joining MiniMed in 2000 where he was responsible for all European diabetes business units with Medtronic.

Mr Gerhardsson holds a Master of Science degree from Lund University Sweden, as well as a diploma in marketing and economics from the Executive Foundation of Lund University, Sweden and an E-MBA from Stanford University.

Jokke Mäki, Managing Director of GlucoModicum, commented: “Peter is leading authority in the CGM space and I am pleased that his extensive experience and know how, that we have been benefitting from in his role as an advisor, will now be positively impacting GlucoModicum at Board level. We are excited for him to join the Board at such an exciting point in our development of the Talisman, our unique needle-free glucose monitoring technology, as we progress it towards the market.”

Peter Gerhardsson added: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Jokke and the rest of the GlucoModicum team over the past year and to see the company and its technology progress rapidly. I am delighted to now be supporting the company as a Board member to bring this transformative technology to diabetes patients and the many who can benefit from accurate, needle free continuous glucose monitoring.”

GlucoModicum is transforming glucose monitoring with precise, needle-free magnetohydrodynamic technology. Its proprietary platform has the potential to radically change how people monitor their health, creating solutions that are precise, accessible and needle-free, empowering people to live healthier lives. The company’s first product is a non-invasive, wearable glucose monitor for patients suffering from diabetes. GlucoModicum was founded in 2018 as a spinout of the University of Helsinki and combines an experienced, multi-disciplinary in-house team with world-class partners to deliver groundbreaking solutions for personal biomarker monitoring. www.glucomodicum.com

