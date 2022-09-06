GALDERMA Showcases Its Continued Commitment to Innovation in Dermatology With New Data to Be Presented at 2022 EADV Congress

Business Wire India

Galderma, the pure-play dermatology category leader with a 40+ year heritage in dermatology, will present one oral, six symposia and four hub sessions demonstrating its scientific expertise and ongoing commitment to advancing dermatology

18 scientific and clinical posters will unveil new data on skin disease awareness and scientific innovation in prurigo nodularis, sensitive skin, acne, rosacea, non-melanoma skin cancer and onychomycosis

Galderma has announced it will be showcasing its latest scientific updates at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Milan, September 7-10, 2022. These include on-site clinical data presentations, a symposia series and booth activities, all focusing on serving patients by providing options across the Therapeutic Dermatology, Dermo-cosmetics and Injectable Aesthetics categories. As the pure-play dermatology leader, Galderma’s significant presence at EADV reaffirms its commitment to delivering a truly innovative, science-based portfolio of premium cutting-edge brands and services.

The latest science presented by Galderma at EADV reflects the company’s significant investments in research and development with large trials across multiple indications for severe conditions such as prurigo nodularis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, non-melanoma skin cancer and onychomycosis. For over 40 years, Galderma has solely focused on dermatology and has proven to be one of the few players capable of providing not only best-in-class product solutions but also first-in-class solutions with new innovative modes of action. Today, Galderma is a leading scientific voice in these disease areas and remains committed to delivering further advances for patients with these and other severe skin concerns.

One of the most awaited updates from the company this year will be a focus on IL-31, a neuroimmune cytokine that has been demonstrated to be a central mediator in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. The cytokine acts as a bridge between the immune and nervous systems and plays a crucial role in igniting and fueling the pathophysiological aspects, including itch and inflammation1,2. Two symposia and eight scientific posters will examine the disease burden, the role of IL-31 in these inflammatory skin conditions and treatments under development.

Another area of focus for Galderma will be on sensitive skin, which affects a major portion of the population with over 70% of women reporting suffering from its effects3. With its strong consumer skin range dedicated to sensitive skin including Cetaphil and the recent acquisition of Alastin Skincare, Galderma understands the need for specifically designed treatments and personalized skincare regimes. At the EADV this year, Galderma, along with key opinion leaders, will be challenging the existing paradigms on sensitive skin and challenging the community on whether it should be considered as a standalone skin condition.

Other skin conditions that drive patients to their dermatologist are acne, rosacea, actinic keratosis and non-melanoma skin cancer, conditions that affect a significant cross-section of society. Galderma has been researching these conditions and bringing innovative products to patients and consumers for decades. At EADV, the company will present new data and host scientific meetings and discussions to look at novel patient-centered, holistic approaches in each of these areas to support the identification of the best personalized treatment regimens for each patient.

Galderma’s significant presence at EADV this year reflects its expertise across these common and often severe skin conditions and is testament to its commitment to advancing dermatology for every skin story.

“We look forward to engaging with the dermatology community at the

EADV congress to exchange information, share insights and

showcase our recent developments and data spanning the full

spectrum of dermatology. This reinforces our enduring commitment to

understanding the needs of patients and consumers and developing

truly innovative dermatological solutions.” BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D.

GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, GALDERMA

Below is a full list of activities taking place.

Prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis

Thinking differently about atopic dermatitis: It’s time for a new perspective – September 9, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST (Room: AMBER 3 and 4). Chaired by Professor Diamant Thaçi (Germany) and featuring Professor Marjolein de Bruin-Weller (Netherlands) and Professor Andreas Wollenberg (Germany)

– September 9, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST (Room: AMBER 3 and 4). Chaired by Professor Diamant Thaçi (Germany) and featuring Professor Marjolein de Bruin-Weller (Netherlands) and Professor Andreas Wollenberg (Germany) Navigating new data in prurigo nodularis: restoring hope for patients – September 10, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST (Room: CORAL 6). Chaired by Professor Sonja Ständer (Germany) and Professor Giampiero Girolomoni (Italy), and featuring Professor Doctor Shawn Kwatra (U.S.) and Professor Doctor Bernhard Homey (Germany)

Sensitive skin

Simplifying sensitive skin: can we define it as a standalone skin condition? – September 7, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST (Room: CORAL 6). Chaired by Professor Giovanni Pellacani (Italy) and featuring Professor Adam Friedman (U.S.) and Doctor Krzysztof Piotrowski (Switzerland)

Acne

A novel patient-centered approach for acne management – September 8, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST (Room: CORAL 6). Co-chaired by Professor Alison Layton (UK) and Professor Doctor Jerry Tan (Canada), and featuring Doctor Vincenzo Bettoli (Italy)

– September 8, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST (Room: CORAL 6). Co-chaired by Professor Alison Layton (UK) and Professor Doctor Jerry Tan (Canada), and featuring Doctor Vincenzo Bettoli (Italy) Opportunities for a holistic approach to acne vulgaris management – September 9, 9:15 AM -10:00 AM CEST (Room: HUB 2.05). Featuring Professor Brigitte Dreno (France), Professor Gabriella Fabbrocini and Doctor Magda Belmontesi (Italy)

– September 9, 9:15 AM -10:00 AM CEST (Room: HUB 2.05). Featuring Professor Brigitte Dreno (France), Professor Gabriella Fabbrocini and Doctor Magda Belmontesi (Italy) Acne update: Recent advances on skin microbiome, strain co-residence of C. acnes and treatment best practices – September 9, 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM CEST (Room: HUB 2.08). Featuring Professor Brigitte Dreno (France) and Professor Tami Lieberman (U.S.)

Rosacea

Clinical challenges in rosacea: overcoming obstacles on the road to treatment optimization – September 8, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM CEST (Room: CORAL 6). Featuring Professor Doctor Giuseppe Micali (Italy), Professor Doctor Martin Schaller (Germany) and Professor Doctor Jerry Tan (Canada)

Actinic keratosis / non-melanoma skin cancer

An integrated approach for actinic keratosis and non-melanoma skin cancer management – September 8, 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM CEST (Room: HUB 2.03). Chaired by Professor Merete Haedersdal (Denmark) and featuring Professor Claas Ulrich (Germany) and Doctor Magda Belmontesi (Italy)

– September 8, 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM CEST (Room: HUB 2.03). Chaired by Professor Merete Haedersdal (Denmark) and featuring Professor Claas Ulrich (Germany) and Doctor Magda Belmontesi (Italy) Beyond the lesion: Expert recommendations for longitudinal, patient-centered actinic keratosis management – September 9, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM CEST (Room: AMBER 3 and 4). Co-chaired by Professor Rolf-Markus Szeimies (Germany) and Professor Colin Morton (UK) and featuring Professor Piergiacomo Calzavara-Pinton (Italy)

– September 9, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM CEST (Room: AMBER 3 and 4). Co-chaired by Professor Rolf-Markus Szeimies (Germany) and Professor Colin Morton (UK) and featuring Professor Piergiacomo Calzavara-Pinton (Italy) Personalizing Actinic Keratosis Treatment (PAKT): Expert recommendations to support patient-centered management of actinic keratosis (oral presentation) – September 10, 10:15 AM CEST (Room: BROWN 2, FC05: Free comms in cutaneous oncology and genetics). Featuring Professor Rolf-Markus Szeimies (Germany)

Onychomycosis

Onychomycosis update: Quantified penetration profile of topical amorolfine in infected human nails – September 8, 9:15 AM – 10:00 AM CEST (Room: HUB 2.01). Featuring Professor Martin Schaller (Germany)

A broad range of new scientific data posters has been accepted for EADV this year and can be provided upon request.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-Cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we’re in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Galderma’s portfolio of flagship brands includes Restylane, Dysport, Azzalure, Alluzience and Sculptra in Injectable Aesthetics; Soolantra, Epiduo, Differin, Aklief, Epsolay, Twyneo, Oracea, Metvix, Benzac and Loceryl in Therapeutic Dermatology; and Cetaphil and Alastin in Dermo-cosmetics. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

1.Williams KA, Roh YS, Brown I, et al. Pathophysiology, diagnosis, and pharmacological treatment of prurigo nodularis. Expert Rev Clin Pharmakoi.2021;14(1):67-77. doi:10.1080/17512433.2021.1852080

2. Nemmer JM, Kuchner M, Datsi A, et al. Interleukin-31 signaling bridges the gap between immune cells, the nervous system and epithelial tissues. Front Med (Lausanne). 2021;8: 639097. doi:10.3389/fmed.2021.639097

3. Farage, Miranda A. “The Prevalence of Sensitive Skin.” US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6533878.

