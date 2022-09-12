Extramarks Youth Football Championship, in Partnership with Arsenal FC Presents, the First-Ever Pan-India Inter-School Football Tournament for Young Girls and Boys

Business Wire India

It is a one-of-a-kind interschool competition for school students under 15 years, which will be played in 20+ cities to promote sports as an integral part of holistic learning.

4 teams will get a chance to play an epic grand finale at the prestigious home ground of Arsenal FC, Emirates Stadium, London.



Extramarks, a leading global provider of new-age digital learning solutions, in partnership with Arsenal Football Club is gearing up to launch Youth Football Championship, India's first-ever interschool football tournament. With a focus on empowering students, the company invites participation from schools and students all over the country to capture the perfect opportunity of playing in a mega sporting event. The competition is open to U-15 girls and boys and matches will take place across 20+ cities in two exciting phases. The finalists will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to play the finale match at Emirates Stadium in London.



Extramarks is hosting this high-decibel event following its partnership with English Premier league club Arsenal FC earlier this year as the official learning partner, furthering the company's investment in sports.



The overarching goal of Youth Football Championship is to take forward Extramarks’ mission to promote the importance of sports in the holistic development of children. In addition to being an enthralling sports tournament, Youth Football Championship will also include learning workshops and interactive sessions.



Registrations for the tournament will commence on the 12th of September, 2022. Interested schools can register on



Ritvik Kulshreshtha, Chief Executive Officer, Extramarks Education, said, “Holistic learning is one of the core pillars of our philosophy at Extramarks. We are thrilled to walk the talk with Youth Football Championship as we bring together school teams from across the country to bring in their A-game and realise their ultimate football dream while exchanging experiences and learning on the playground. It provides an exceptional and aspirational opportunity for young girls and boys to play football and earn the chance to play the game of their life on the most coveted pitch, home to Arsenal FC- Emirates stadium in London. The ‘goal’ is to let the students have fun and learn through the Youth Football Championship!”



Neha Mishra, Vice President – Marketing (Brand Experiences), Extramarks Education, added, “Football is among the most popular games in India, and our strategic partnership with Arsenal FC already had students and parents excited about what’s to come. Infusing our pedagogy of learn, practice, and test into all the experiences we offer, the Youth Football Championship is the perfect way to kickstart our association with this iconic football club. Bringing learning to the forefront via workshops, engaging sessions with experts and an international experience to the ground, Youth Football Championship will also empower students by offering equal opportunities for both; girls and boys to realise their ultimate football dream. Strengthening ties with our 10,000+ school network, this event will pave the way for more learners and educators to be part of our platform and experience holistic learning at its best. As a brand that supports learning beyond textbooks and aims to empower audiences at every step, Youth Football Championship will be one such experience that will offer both creative and cognitive opportunities to students across the country. There is no right time to do what you love, and for every young football player out there, their time is now."



Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer, Arsenal FC, said, “Youth Football Championship is a stellar initiative to build on our partnership with Extramarks and promote football in India. It is a key demonstration of the excellent work that Extramarks is doing to make education accessible, inclusive and exciting for students. We are delighted to be a part of this initiative which will spark the spirit of competition and unlock new learning opportunities. We are looking forward to welcoming the young champions from every corner of India to the epicentre of global football and gearing up for one exciting match!”



Extramarks and Arsenal FC joined forces in early 2022 in a multi-year collaboration to introduce localised development programs, football workshops, meet and greets and other exclusive experiences through competitions and activations. Through this partnership, Extramarks has access to a wide array of digital, social, and logistical assets, including Arsenal’s imagery, club-certified coaches, and training grounds, to further the mutual vision of enabling learning opportunities at all levels.



