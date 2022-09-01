EvoluteIQ Launches e.IQ 5.0 – Nile Edition with New and Enhanced Features That Further Accelerate Automation Adoption at Scale

Award-winning industry-leader introduces latest version of their hyperautomation enablement platform with a unified data infrastructure, enhanced decision automation, faster enterprise integration, unified RPA capabilities, and productivity management tools.

STOCKHOLM and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EvoluteIQ, a leading hyperautomation enablement technology company today announced the launch of the latest version of its award-winning platform; e.IQ 5.0 – Nile Edition.

The e.IQ 5.0 – Nile Edition release enhances the market-leading features of the platform for building automated business applications at scale –process orchestration, data and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors and front-end application development, all using a simple, low-code/no-code interface.

“We are extremely proud to launch e.IQ 5.0, the next frontier in integrated enterprise automation. This new version further simplifies the adoption of hyperautomation and accelerates the realization of ROI for our customers through new features like unified data infrastructure, enhanced decision automation, faster enterprise integration, unified RPA capabilities, and productivity management tools,” said Sameet Gupte, EvoluteIQ Chief Executive Officer. “The e.IQ 5.0 – Nile Edition aligns with our philosophy of cutting across boundaries, unifying siloed functionalities and technologies to achieve end-to-end automation,” he added.

The e.IQ 5.0 – Nile Edition extends the unified data experience offering of the platform as seen in the 4.0 release and introduces a taxonomy builder for multilevel taxonomy management that cuts across business domains making data actionable for easy decision automation. This is further enhanced by giving non-technical users the ability to carry out decision modelling.

The e.IQ platform already has 200+ enterprise connector libraries for systems-of-engagement and systems-of-record in the enterprise as well as with external parties. The e.IQ 5.0 release further accelerates enterprise integration by enabling the creation of domain-specific connectors to be built by citizen developers using a drag-and-drop approach.

The latest version also introduces a non-intrusive, unified Robotic Process Automation (RPA) experience which is an inherent out-of-the box feature that rounds off EvoluteIQ’s hyperautomation offering. With capabilities for Web UI automation, desktop automation, Excel automation and Surface Automation, it can be used for use cases that need automation of manual and repetitive tasks.

Productivity Management Tools such as Kanban boards for easy visual categorization of tasks and unified data catalogue management cover the entire the breadth of enterprise-wide automation.

EvoluteIQ has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Business Process Automation (BPA) Market Guide, 2022 Gartner Multiexperience Development Platform (MXDP) Market Guide, and most recently also won the Gold Stevie in the International Business Awards 2022 in the No-code Low-code Category. The enhanced feature-set of the e.IQ 5.0 – Nile Edition release is intended to make enterprise-wide automation easy and simple for rapid scaling of automation initiatives while maximizing ROI.

About EvoluteIQ

EvoluteIQ is a Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital backed technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a global presence in the UK, US, and India. The company’s core solution is the e.IQ Hyperautomation enablement Platform. The integrated platform combines the capabilities of process orchestration, RPA data and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors, RPA, and front-end application development to build seamless user journeys using a simple, low-code/no-code interface.

For more information about EvoluteIQ and to learn how the e.IQ platform helps transform businesses through hyperautomation enablement, please visit www.evoluteiq.com.

Contact:

Vibha Krishnan

vibha@evoluteiq.com

+91-8050755251

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395590/evoluteIQ_dark_Logo.jpg



