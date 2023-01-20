EQUASENS: H2 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH GILBERT DUPONT

Villers-lès-Nancy, 20 January 2023 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

H2 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of EQUASENS, liquidity account holdings at 30 December 2022 were as follows:

– Number of shares: 3,006

– Cash balance: €122,399.02

For the 2022 second half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES 29,847 shares €2,235,495.18 756 transactions SALES 29,620 shares €2,208,567.87 827 transactions

For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:

in the half-year report of 30 June 2022:

– Number of shares: 2,676

– Cash balance: €157,148.62

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

– Number of shares: 2,219

– Cash balance: €50,000.00

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to the renewal of liquidity agreements for shares, which provisions replace the previous Decision No. 2018-01.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ – Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP – GAÏA Index 2020 – CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” – SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Frédérique SCHMIDT

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – frederique.schmidt@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

+33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Number of transactions Number of shares Number of transactions Number of shares TOTAL 756 29 847 2 235 495,18 827 29 620 2 208 567,87 01/07/2022 8 190 14500 19 379 29232,8 04/07/2022 20 385 29712,99 8 191 14870,21 05/07/2022 0 298 22809,19 0 134 10416,2 06/07/2022 0 214 16301,41 0 304 23415,11 07/07/2022 0 25 1937,5 0 316 24759,01 08/07/2022 5 110 8684,01 17 297 23621,6 11/07/2022 4 141 11239,5 11 167 13395,3 12/07/2022 10 365 29332,2 11 379 30644,08 13/07/2022 18 466 37308,61 7 215 17069,3 14/07/2022 0 217 17142,39 0 100 7950 15/07/2022 0 136 10724,29 0 158 12447,3 18/07/2022 0 200 16012,4 0 405 32405,91 19/07/2022 0 398 31387,71 0 368 28987,8 20/07/2022 0 258 20612,6 0 376 29847,9 21/07/2022 0 88 7216 0 287 23204,61 22/07/2022 0 259 21305,81 0 140 11554,4 25/07/2022 0 172 14172,09 0 215 17860,01 26/07/2022 0 308 25758,59 0 271 22704 27/07/2022 0 392 32737,29 0 85 7123 28/07/2022 5 192 15990,6 12 222 18628,8 29/07/2022 12 188 15866,09 16 289 24517,89 01/08/2022 22 414 34873,7 4 235 20351 02/08/2022 0 407 33506,4 0 47 3924,5 03/08/2022 0 262 21495,11 0 519 43186,92 04/08/2022 0 160 13482,8 0 182 15415 05/08/2022 0 500 41699,9 0 130 11042,01 08/08/2022 0 150 12174 0 196 16030,6 09/08/2022 0 293 23984,39 0 214 17728,4 10/08/2022 0 211 17173,8 0 271 22267,5 11/08/2022 0 212 17520,1 0 158 13124,7 12/08/2022 0 240 19702,61 0 137 11285,8 15/08/2022 0 184 15265,01 0 464 39191,99 16/08/2022 0 187 15552 0 277 23183,4 17/08/2022 0 226 18784,19 0 267 22291,59 18/08/2022 0 326 26970,11 0 150 12552 19/08/2022 0 190 15620,3 0 230 19008,01 22/08/2022 0 268 21750,8 0 0 0 23/08/2022 0 199 15885,79 0 148 11863,61 24/08/2022 0 108 8615,6 0 355 28709,6 25/08/2022 0 68 5564,5 0 199 16422,69 26/08/2022 0 304 24780,99 0 0 0 29/08/2022 0 240 19148,69 0 0 0 30/08/2022 0 196 15334,1 0 106 8359,2 31/08/2022 0 246 19143,4 0 183 14289,3 01/09/2022 0 138 10561,6 0 1 75,8 02/09/2022 0 16 1209,6 0 366 28427 05/09/2022 0 216 16701,1 0 0 0 06/09/2022 0 195 15080,7 0 250 19383,7 07/09/2022 0 109 8411,6 0 240 18680,21 08/09/2022 0 0 0 0 368 29109,5 09/09/2022 0 123 9801,4 0 170 13625,01 12/09/2022 0 185 14737,51 0 245 19643,51 13/09/2022 0 417 32995,79 0 121 9691,89 14/09/2022 0 284 21898,59 0 107 8305,7 15/09/2022 0 197 14893,1 0 0 0 16/09/2022 0 362 26569,79 0 373 27493,38 19/09/2022 0 153 11022 0 169 12198,79 20/09/2022 0 220 15831,9 0 115 8273,5 21/09/2022 0 61 4342,7 0 351 25292,71 22/09/2022 0 322 23037,72 0 25 1802,5 23/09/2022 0 298 20766,49 0 246 17609,69 26/09/2022 0 299 20359,99 0 138 9521,7 27/09/2022 0 223 14728,19 0 141 9390,9 28/09/2022 0 198 12535,5 0 50 3117,5 29/09/2022 0 157 9516,19 0 151 9152,09 30/09/2022 0 131 7804,8 0 434 26316,41 03/10/2022 0 263 15662,81 0 289 17325,41 04/10/2022 0 100 6040 0 414 25705,59 05/10/2022 24 370 23418,48 8 152 9801,7 06/10/2022 8 178 11140,01 8 143 8991,2 07/10/2022 0 294 18332,61 0 168 10598,1 10/10/2022 26 383 23460,59 2 80 4944 11/10/2022 0 211 12431,8 0 190 11265,1 12/10/2022 16 216 12642,2 22 241 14144,8 13/10/2022 7 110 6470 23 368 21942,11 14/10/2022 2 32 1962,9 16 281 17406,91 17/10/2022 4 97 6035,4 17 250 15784,6 18/10/2022 0 0 0 19 309 19993,81 19/10/2022 0 286 18456,3 0 192 12442 20/10/2022 8 78 5021,6 9 196 12717,4 21/10/2022 0 37 2393,9 0 268 17573,7 24/10/2022 19 279 18274,81 18 330 21722,61 25/10/2022 15 241 16185,1 18 375 25017,79 26/10/2022 13 226 15349,31 23 482 32948,89 27/10/2022 19 294 20310,11 29 415 28729,41 28/10/2022 25 437 30203,52 12 335 23156,1 31/10/2022 12 387 27414,31 22 420 29529,32 01/11/2022 11 226 16354,6 30 412 29764,98 02/11/2022 29 443 32223,91 25 345 25197,7 03/11/2022 0 468 33843,28 0 350 25315,19 04/11/2022 28 620 44549,29 35 502 35806,41 07/11/2022 0 172 12147,4 0 264 18776,21 08/11/2022 0 342 24217,19 0 408 29097,58 09/11/2022 15 330 23378,09 10 106 7569,4 10/11/2022 17 372 25957,9 21 560 39946,98 11/11/2022 7 70 5270,3 26 351 26630,69 14/11/2022 10 335 25897,91 25 394 30663,8 15/11/2022 23 400 30875 3 28 2170 16/11/2022 23 367 27798,71 2 22 1694 17/11/2022 11 231 17090,1 12 125 9294,2 18/11/2022 6 100 7383,5 27 316 23684,48 21/11/2022 0 230 17258,6 0 233 17558,6 22/11/2022 1 22 1665,4 17 228 17492,3 23/11/2022 18 320 24550,91 8 165 12696,5 24/11/2022 17 369 28185,51 10 208 15972,4 25/11/2022 5 88 6705,6 19 281 21798,21 28/11/2022 0 288 22039,8 0 17 1303,9 29/11/2022 0 195 14862 0 274 20975,3 30/11/2022 0 80 6122,5 0 378 29351,21 01/12/2022 25 349 26908,81 11 138 10693,61 02/12/2022 0 264 20137,21 0 108 8277,9 05/12/2022 8 180 13725,2 20 313 23934,52 06/12/2022 0 419 31497,19 0 21 1543,5 07/12/2022 12 197 14356,2 12 272 19869,3 08/12/2022 14 160 11679,5 16 137 10054,5 09/12/2022 3 75 5487,5 22 269 19881,2 12/12/2022 0 190 14046,21 0 317 23560,3 13/12/2022 11 221 16455,59 16 285 21401,59 14/12/2022 15 149 11129,5 9 165 12385 15/12/2022 14 197 14699,1 4 140 10443,01 16/12/2022 20 335 24648,3 4 80 5932 19/12/2022 21 316 22762,81 7 80 5819,6 20/12/2022 0 150 10733,4 0 133 9537,7 21/12/2022 1 50 3580 28 310 22517,69 22/12/2022 9 132 9720,1 14 197 14609,5 23/12/2022 19 163 11976,7 10 70 5152,7 26/12/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/12/2022 0 99 7360,1 0 288 21411,01 28/12/2022 17 259 19198,89 5 61 4483,5 29/12/2022 9 65 4775 21 408 30327,21 30/12/2022 35 393 29448,79 7 136 10237,4

Attachment

