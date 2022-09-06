DT One Announces New Leadership Hires to Drive Global Expansion and Market Adoption of Micropayments and Prepaid Solutions

Singapore -based fintech company appoints Myles Bertrand as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Shradha Kampani as Chief Product Officer (CPO)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DT One , a leading global B2B digital micropayments platform powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins and gift cards, today announced it has appointed Myles Bertrand as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Shradha Kampani as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Both hires will support DT One’s global growth strategy.

These appointments follow the recent announcement of an investment in DT One by Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Fintech investment specialist Apis Partners. Supported by this funding, DT One plans to expand its global footprint by continuing its organic expansion, investing further in product development and commercial excellence, and pursuing new acquisitions and partnerships.

“Myles and Shradha’s deep experience in business development and product strategy make for a perfect combination to lead our fast-growing team as we enter our next phase of growth. As the company continues to scale globally, their skills and expertise will be invaluable in helping our customers and partners leverage the highly-motivating power of micropayments and prepaid solutions,” said Peter de Caluwe, CEO of DT One.

Based in Dubai, Myles is a highly experienced senior leader with a broad range of skills in business development, customer relationship management and helping build high performing teams. He has over 20 years of experience in software solutions with key strengths in payments and transaction banking. Myles joins DT One from the SaaS cloud banking platform, Mambu, where he served as Managing Director APAC, overseeing their incredible growth over the past four years.

“DT One has become a trusted partner for global business worldwide, and I am looking forward to joining an inspiring leadership team helping to expand our global network. I see a tremendous opportunity to add value when businesses seek fresh ideas and approaches to drive brand loyalty and customer growth. I am delighted to be leading that effort,” said Myles Bertrand, Chief Revenue Officer, DT One.

Based in London, Shradha is an accomplished global product management and development leader with two decades of experience in building and scaling platform businesses from the ground up. She has led product teams across multiple geographies for Visa Europe and Bank of America Merrill Lynch within payments, cash management, liquidity and markets. Shradha has also founded a neobanking startup serving India and African markets. Previously, she was Product Director for Thunes, a global cross-border payments company.

“I am excited to join DT One as we embark on a new growth phase. During my career, I’ve worked closely with customers to identify payment challenges and supported teams working to build solutions and experiences that help drive sustainable growth. My focus is on scaling efficiently and creating more value for our customers around the world by driving building blocks for innovation,” said Shradha Kampani, Chief Product Officer, DT One.

About DT One

DT One is a leading B2B digital transfer network for mobile top-up and data solutions. It interconnects more than 1,000 telecommunications, digital and business partners across 160 countries, delivering smart digital connectivity solutions for over 5 billion mobile consumers across emerging economies, helping them maintain quality digital and social connections. www.dtone.com .

Among the many customers who have joined DT One’s network over the years, to name a few: mobile operators AT&T , Ooredoo , Saudi Telecom and Vodafone , Southeast Asia’s leading super app Grab , online payments platform PayPal , mobile money wallet Coins.ph , and global money transfer operators MoneyGram , Western Union and WorldRemit



