Denodo Releases New Subscriptions to Help Mid-market Companies to Streamline Data Integration and Accelerate Speed to Insights

Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced two new subscriptions of its award-winning Denodo Platform that are designed to help mid-market businesses to start with a small departmental use case and then expand to multiple use cases within the company. Available on leading cloud marketplaces, the new subscriptions align with Denodo customers' cloud migration and adoption initiatives by allowing organizations to purchase them directly from their cloud marketplace of choice (AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform) and are available with hourly, monthly, or annual pricing.

These new subscriptions enable medium-sized organizations to harness better value through rapid deployment and data utilization while fitting their budgetary and project needs without requiring extensive time and resources to support real-time analytics and data services. Denodo’s new subscriptions include:

Denodo Professional: leverages the same high performance, modern data virtualization technology and no-code/low-code web-based design studio to speed time-to-insight and accelerate data services for mid-market customers who have limited budget and needs. Denodo Professional is best suited for getting started with small departmental projects with a limited number of 5 data sources.

With these two new offerings, Denodo’s mid-market customers can easily enable popular use cases such as customer 360, BI reporting for Smart Analytics, Data-as-a-Service, and Marketing Analytics. Many of Denodo’s existing medium sized customers such as Ultra Mobile, GetSmarter, and Seacoast Bank, have realized immense value from their investments in the Denodo Platform. Denodo offers a 30-day free trial of the Denodo Professional subscription on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform marketplaces, to enable organizations to try the Denodo Platform, before they invest in it.

Once customers realize the initial value of rapid data integration and delivery, they can easily add on data management and automation with Denodo Enterprise and Enterprise Plus subscriptions, which offer data catalog, AI/ML, and advanced semantics capabilities.

“For fast-moving medium-sized businesses, gaining a unified view of their data for real-time actionable insights is imperative,” said Angel Viña, CEO and Founder of Denodo. “We have been helping many mid-market businesses with their departmental or organization-wide data integration and data management needs. We introduced the two new subscriptions to ensure our customers pay only for the functionalities they need. I am personally very pleased to see our customers’ excitement about these new subscriptions and am looking forward to seeing Denodo being an integral part of even more companies’ data-driven journey.”

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo’s customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) / +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

