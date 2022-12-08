Deakin University, Australia partners with Indian universities led by IIT Madras to launch Australia – India Centre for Energy to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Deakin University, Australia has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to launch the Australia – India Centre for Energy (AICE), a virtual centre established by a consortium of Australian and Indian universities, research institutions and energy businesses to promote collaboration in transdisciplinary research, education, training, capacity building, knowledge and technology transfer.

AICE will work towards achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 which seeks to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. The virtual centre was formally launched during IIT Madras Energy Summit 2022 held in Chennai, India.

Highlighting the key outcomes envisaged by the Australia – India Centre for Energy centre, Professor Bas Baskaran, Associate Dean, International and Partnerships, Deakin University, said, “The centre will bring together multi-disciplinary capabilities from Australian and Indian partners to work on translational research and build capabilities to address the global energy challenge. It will also be a catalyst to develop partnerships with other centres in South Asia and ASEAN regions to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for global challenges.“

Deakin University and IIT Madras are partners in taking the lead for coordinating and driving the engagement amongst the partners and with external stakeholders, to grow collaborations between government departments, funding agencies and individual researchers in both countries. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission will be a catalyst in fostering partnerships between AICE and industry in the energy sector from both countries.

Speaking about the Australia – India Centre for Energy, Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Marti Mannariah Gurunath Institute Chair Professor and Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, remarked, “IIT Madras is delighted to be one of the founding institutes in this extremely important decarbonisation initiative being jointly pursued by Australia and India.”

Outlining the goals of the Australia – India Centre for Energy, Ms Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul-General for South India, said, “Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners, with close cooperation across areas of strategic importance, including critical minerals, clean technology, education, and innovation. Our two countries are home to world-leading innovators and researchers. I welcome this new university-led Australia-India Centre for Energy and the work it will do to grow new partnerships and collaborations to accelerate the development and deployment of the cutting-edge technologies we need to support the energy transition and access to energy for all.”

The AICE will aim at becoming the leading bilateral platform on Sustainable Development Goal 7 and other related Sustainable Development Goals for academics, industries, and government agencies to engage in science, technology, economics, policy, and governance.

The key focus areas of AICE will be to develop:

Joint educational programs,

Online courses and

Joint Degree Programs.

Capacity building through certification programs and diploma, extension centres/ training

The founding members of the AICE will work together on joint problem statements, use mobility grants, and develop joint proposals for bilateral funding support. The Centre will work to promote seamless R&D by identifying sister labs, where complementary research potential and infrastructure exist and facilitate the movement of research scholars, faculty, Young International Fellows (YIF) and Global Research Fellows (GRF).

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin’s South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

