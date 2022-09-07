Daniel Hanna joins Barclays as Global Head of Sustainable Finance for the Corporate and Investment Bank

Business Wire India

Barclays has appointed Daniel Hanna as Global Head of Sustainable Finance for the Corporate and Investment Bank with the responsibility for creating a market-leading center of excellence for sustainable finance. He will be based in London and joins the Corporate and Investment Bank’s Management Committee.

“The center of excellence will bring together the power of our 'One Barclays' approach to deliver a fuller suite of products, solutions, and expertise to clients as they navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Paul Compton, Global Head of Corporate and Investment Bank and President, Barclays Bank Plc. “He will partner closely with the Sustainable Capital Markets, Sustainable and Impact Banking, and the Sustainable Product Group teams, as well as with Barclays’ Sustainability and ESG team to ensure connectivity with Barclays’ broader firm-wide efforts.”

“We are focused on the delivery of our climate strategy, including capturing new opportunities to deepen client relationships and create new growth for Barclays’ businesses,” said Sasha Wiggins, Barclays’ Group Head of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility. “Whilst we are already using our expertise across our Corporate and Investment Bank to help clients manage this period of extraordinary change, Daniel’s appointment gives us a powerful focus to create a real point of difference with clients.”

Mr. Hanna joins Barclays from Standard Chartered, where he was most recently Global Head of Sustainable Finance.

“Barclays was one of the first banks to commit to net zero by 2050 and has a fantastic track record of innovation in green and sustainable finance,” said Mr. Hanna. “As the world deals with the impact of high energy prices and climate change, Barclays has a strong platform to help channel capital to the new technologies, and companies, that can help economies decarbonize and drive sustainable growth.”

The transition to a low carbon economy is today’s defining opportunity for innovation and growth – supporting clients in their efforts to decarbonise and adapt their business models is a strategic priority at Barclays. There is a significant opportunity for Barclays to play a leading role in helping to meet the demand for financing to support the energy transition, channelling investment into new green technologies and low-carbon infrastructure projects. Barclays has already facilitated £74bn of green financing, including landmark projects such as supporting the UK Government to issue their first green bond, which will finance projects such as offshore wind and schemes to decarbonise homes and buildings. To find out more about Barclays’ approach to climate change, please visit our website.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Barclays Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays is a consumer and wholesale bank, supporting individuals and small businesses through our consumer banking services, and larger businesses and institutions through our corporate and investment banking services. Our Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses; it provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

About Barclays Commitment to Address Climate Change

In March 2020, Barclays announced an ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050, becoming one of the first banks to do so. Barclays is working to achieve net zero operations, investing in the continued decarbonisation of our operations, and in the development of a net zero pathway for the emissions from our supply chain. Barclays is also committed to aligning its financing with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement and to providing the green and sustainable finance required to transform the economies it serves.

About Barclays’ Sustainable Capital Markets (SCM) Team

Barclays’ Sustainable Capital Markets (SCM) team offers a broad range of ESG capital market product types and delivers across multiple client segments to help clients finance their sustainability journeys and formalise their sustainability commitments.

About Barclays’ Sustainable and Impact Banking (SIB) Team

Barclays’ Sustainable and Impact Banking (SIB) team advises and raises capital for emerging growth companies that are addressing ESG issues, as well as for existing clients navigating their energy transitions.

About Barclays’ Sustainable Product Group (SPG) Team

Barclays’ Sustainable Product Group (SPG) team offers a set of green products based on Barclays Green Finance Framework, including Green Innovation Finance, Green Loans, Green Asset Finance, Green Trade Finance, Green Infrastructure and Project Finance, and Green Deposits.

