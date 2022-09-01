Dahua Technology Brings Full-range DeepHub Smart Interactive Whiteboard for Digital Education and Intelligent Workspace

Business Wire India

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, officially released the Dahua DeepHub Pro Series at its online global launch. Equipped with ultra-low-latency writing, one-tap wireless screen sharing, built-in camera & microphone and other advanced AI functions, Dahua DeepHub delivers a flexible, multimedia approach to teaching and conferencing, providing participants with an immersive, interactive and content-rich experience.

Traditional methods of learning in classroom settings have several challenges, including poor interaction between students and teachers, and potentially poor visual clarity from some positions in the room. Dahua’s DeepHub interactive whiteboard is designed to provide a content-rich, interactive and stimulating learning experience in schools and colleges, consigning to history conventional whiteboards and other presenting platforms. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dahua DeepHub combines Dahua's advantages in core technologies such as video, audio and high-definition video transmission to offer a complete range of smart interactive whiteboards. From entry-level Lite Series to high-end Pro Series, this product meets the growing digitalization and collaboration demands of both business and education customer groups in the modern-day IoT world,” said Josh Wang, Product Manager of Dahua DeepHub.

The online launch highlighted several features of Dahua DeepHub. For instance, it utilizes Zero Air Gap Technology on the screen to reduce parallax for clearer image display. Ink signal latency is also optimized, providing approximately 50 pages or 1,500 strokes of continuous writing.

To enhance visual output and operation, Dahua DeepHub utilizes powerful AI functions including Handwriting Recognition that can recognize intelligible handwritten texts and shapes, and Gesture Control to easily operate the device anywhere in the room. It can even automatically detect and focus on the current speaker for better interaction. Also, on-screen materials can be displayed onto other devices in the room and be edited in real-time through the Two-way Sharing function.

Dahua DeepHub also supports SIMS device management system, allowing IT personnel to fully grasp the operating status of the device. It has flagship smartphone-level chip equipped with 8 execution engine GPU to ensure image rendering capability, and an NPU that offers five tops computing power – another unprecedented feature in the industry.

Furthermore, it operates using a single Type C cable that can replace HDMI, audio and touchscreen cables, and can supply power to external devices. It supports fingerprint access control, AirPlay, Chromecast, Miracast, and Eshare wireless connections, as well as Android 11 and Windows 10 operating systems that can be flexibly switched.

The complete range of Dahua DeepHub Series marks a step forward towards Dahua's goal of empowering cities and enterprises with digital transformation through smart IoT technologies. With more models in the upcoming months, Dahua will continue to deliver better digital experience to global customers.

