Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Welcomes Bose K. Varghese as a Senior Director – ESG Practice

Business Wire India

Mr. Bose K. Varghese has joined Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (cam) as a Senior Director – ESG Practice. He will be spearheading the Firm’s ESG practice across offices and will be based at Mumbai. Mr. Varghese has over 32 years of experience. Before joining the Firm, he was with Infosys Limited as Head of Green Initiatives from 2015, where he was managing one of the largest corporate sustainability/ESG and climate change programs in the world.



At Infosys he managed all corporate ESG initiatives, investments, and disclosures for the company. His focus has been on strategy, execution, stakeholder engagement, and communication & branding. His key achievements at Infosys are winning the coveted UN Global Climate Action Award in 2019 and making Infosys Carbon Neutral in fiscal 2020 across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Before joining Infosys between 2012 – 2015, he founded Vie2Sustain Consulting LLP to offer advisory services in the areas of sustainability, environment, climate change, and clean-tech. He has worked with Ernst & Young between 2009 – 2012. He also has process industry experience and global experience with nearly 10 years in the United States of America.



Welcoming Mr. Varghese on board, Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, “I am delighted to have Bose Varghese join us to lead our ESG practice. His presence will strengthen our offerings and further enhance our capabilities to support our clients. We intend to provide a broad range of advisory services in this space and his addition will add much broader capabilities.”

Mr. Varghese has M.S. degree in Environmental Engineering, University Houston, US and B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Calicut.



On his appointment, Mr. Varghese, Senior Director – ESG, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, “I am delighted to be joining India’s leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. I am especially excited to be drawing on my experience for the firm's ESG practice with the outstanding team of lawyers.”

