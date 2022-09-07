CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt

|Montrouge, 07 September 2022
Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt
Crédit Agricole S.A. confirms its intention to acquire approximately 4.8% of the capital of Crédit Agricole Egypt. This bears witness to its confidence in the development and the performance of Crédit Agricole Egypt.
The transaction will have no impact on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS
Olivier Tassain: +33 (0)1 43 23 25 41 — olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Mathilde Durand: +33 (0)1 57 72 19 43 — mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr
INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDER CONTACTS
Toll-free number (France only): 0 800 00777 relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com
See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com — www.creditagricole.info
Attachment
The content is by GlobeNewswire. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.