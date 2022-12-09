Crash Bandicoot Returns in All-new Team Based, Four vs. Four, Competitive Showdown, Crash Team Rumble™

Business Wire India

Get ready to team up and throw down, because Crash and his friends (and foes) are back, and this time there will be some unexpected, fur-ocious competition! In development by the talented team at Toys for Bob who brought fans the acclaimed Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time™, Crash Team Rumble™ is an all-new 4v4, team-based online multiplayer video game set in Crash Bandicoot’s vibrant and zany universe. Published by Activision Publishing, Inc., Crash Team Rumble will release on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® in 2023.

In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play as Crash, Dingodile, and a host of other friends and frenemies, each of which has their own distinct power, personality, and playstyle, as they compete across wild and varied arenas in 4v4 team-based online multiplayer action. To lead their squad to victory, players will slide, smash, bump and bash as a team to be the “fur-st” to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending the opponent team’s drop zone. Featuring cross-platform play, Crash Team Rumble will feature tons of strategic gameplay elements that will be sure to turn the tide of scoring in hilarious ways.

“We’re so excited to unveil our fresh new take on multiplayer in the Crash universe with Crash Team Rumble,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. “Crash Team Rumble has something for everyone – easy pick-up and play for those who just want to jump in, while also providing skilled gamers the opportunity to leverage and master their hero’s unique abilities.”

For more information, head to the official Crash Bandicoot site, and be sure to follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok for more news and information about Crash Team Rumble. Checkout the reveal trailer here.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment connecting hundreds of millions of players around the world through the joy, fun and thrill of competition enabled by epic entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, gameplay and pricing for Crash Team Rumble, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2022 Activision Publishing Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH, CRASH BANDICOOT, and CRASH TEAM RUMBLE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

