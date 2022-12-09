Covetrus Names Ajoy Karna as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire India

Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the appointment of Ajoy Karna as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Karna succeeds Matthew Foulston, who announced previously his retirement from the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005120/en/

Ajoy Karna, CFO, Covetrus (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ajoy is a strategic and operational leader with deep global expertise in finance and driving companywide business growth,” said Benjamin Wolin, president and CEO of Covetrus. “He is a welcome addition to our leadership team, and Covetrus and our stakeholders will benefit from Ajoy’s perspective and direction as we continue to service the veterinary community, as only Covetrus can, to help empower veterinarians and drive better outcomes and animal care.”

Karna joins Covetrus from Sysco Corporation, where during his 10 years with the company, he held a number of senior finance and strategic leadership roles, including senior vice president of finance for international, as well as the company’s North American foodservice distribution businesses. He was also CEO of Sysco’s European operations. Prior to that, Karna spent over 20 years at PepsiCo where he led global finance, strategy, and mergers and acquisition teams.

In his role as CFO for Covetrus, Karna will lead the company’s finance, accounting, and auditing functions, as well as the IT and cybersecurity teams, expanding his leadership across many of the company’s shared service and centers of excellence functions.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Covetrus at this pivotal time in the company’s history and look forward to collaborating with Ben, the executive team and our global employees to revolutionize the veterinary industry,” said Karna. “I share the company’s purpose of supporting veterinary practices and the animals they treat.”

Karna has an undergraduate degree in finance from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005120/en/

The content is by Business Wire India. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.