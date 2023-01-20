Course5 Intelligence is Great Place To Work® Certified™ Again

The company sees a steady rise in employee ratings through the pandemic and to date

NEW DELHI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Analytics & AI solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, has been Great Place To Work Certified in India once again. The company received this Certification in 2023 and 2022, following Certification for their ‘Commitment To Being a Great Place To Work’ in 2021.

The war for talent in knowledge-focused sectors like Analytics & AI is intense and only the companies that drive great employee experience can win it. By consistently placing its talent agenda on high priority, Course5 has been able to drive impactful measures to attract and retain great talent. The successive Great Place To Work Certification™ is employee-given testimony to the success of the company’s people, programs, and policies.

Course5 has witnessed a steady rise in employee satisfaction over the past few years. This is an outcome of concerted efforts by the company to create positive and progressive work culture. The company endeavors to support employee well-being on multiple fronts including purpose-driven culture, upskilling initiatives through Course5 University, competitive total rewards strategy, diversity and inclusivity, equitable policies, and an environment of honesty, trust, and respect for everyone. The company’s focus on philanthropy and sustainability further reinforce a shared sense of purpose among its employees.

Commenting on this initiative, Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence said, “Building great work culture is one of the primary goals for the entire leadership team at Course5. I’m happy that our united efforts in that direction have earned us the confidence of our employees. The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey is the world’s most widely used model to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. The results tell us we’re doing well on our people engagement index and outcomes. We hope this Certification will help us continue to attract great talent and grow on the strong foundations of our community and culture year after year.”

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries. In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.

