Conference of the People, Powered by PUMA Puts Gen Z Voices Front and Centre

New research from PUMA, which surveyed 6,000 young people aged 18-25 from the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy and Spain has revealed that 94% of them care about the environment. At the same time, however, almost one in five aren’t motivated to help improve sustainability because the focus is always on older generations.

Conference of the People, powered by PUMA, is a first of its kind event which will focus on the voices of Gen Z, as the fashion industry comes together to discuss solutions towards more sustainable processes and practises. (Photo: Business Wire)

The sports company is addressing this focus with Conference of the People, powered by PUMA. The first of its kind event will centre the voices of Gen Z as the fashion industry comes together to discuss solutions towards more sustainable processes and practises. Live from London, streamed to the world on September 6th.

When asked what they would like to see brands doing more of when it comes to environment and sustainability, taking quicker action came out on top (52%). Making more commitments to change what they’re doing came next (49%), followed by communicating their goals better (40%) and being transparent with customers (34%). Two fifths of them are interested in connecting with brands to actively make the change themselves. It once again became clear that young people want brands to listen to their thoughts and opinions on the climate emergency as well. A quarter (26%) of those surveyed do not feel that there is a platform for their generation’s opinions regarding environmental sustainability. The same amount also said they want brands to create platforms to hear from younger generations.

For its one-day event, happening this month, PUMA has compiled panels that will feature some of the most prominent voices in sustainable fashion along with some famous faces that everyone will recognise, as well as next generation thinkers. Topics for discussion include tackling waste, using more sustainable materials, impacting climate change, and finding ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

Eco-anxiety is also on the rise amongst young people. Over a third (36%) of them admitted to feeling very anxious about global warming and the climate emergency. The number is highest in Italy (66%). The sportswear brand plans to tackle this head on. Actress, model, and activist Cara Delevingne will feature in a conversation on how young people can manage the anxieties they’re facing when it comes to the climate crisis.

Conference of the People, powered by PUMA is a first of its kind event. The aim is to create an environment for PUMA’s industry peers, activists, NGOs, experts, ambassadors, and consumers to come together and discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges. All whilst amplifying the of voices of young people across the world.

Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA says, “With 71% of young people believing that their voices aren’t heard when it comes to environmental sustainability, it’s clear there’s a problem. Gen Z will have to live with climate decisions that are being made today, so we recognise that it’s important that they’re heard in these conversations. My hope is that through Conference of the People, we can give a platform to their voices and create a safe environment for them to collaborate with us, as an industry, on new and better ways of operating.”

To learn more about Conference of the People and to register interest in physical or virtual attendance, users can visit PUMACOP.com and follow @PUMA and [insert local IG if applicable] on social media.

Conference of the People will start on September 6 at 12pm BST (1pm CET, 7 am ET) and the livestream of the event is free to access for all.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

