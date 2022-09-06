Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that management will participate virtually in the hybrid in-person and virtual H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022.

An on-demand presentation by James Martin, CFO and interim co-CEO, will be available to conference attendees on the H.C. Wainwright platform beginning Monday, September 12 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. Management is available throughout the conference for virtual one-on-one meetings. Institutional investors and industry professionals can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace. The Cocrystal presentation will be posted to the Company’s website beginning September 12.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

Jabraham@jqapartners.com

# # #

