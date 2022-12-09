Champion Infratech Signs an Exclusive Agreement with Crystal Lagoons in India

Business Wire India

Champion Infratech, a Bengaluru-based real estate player and a division of Champions Group, cares about environmentally responsible building practices and developing quality lifestyles for valued customers. The company announced the signing of an exclusivity agreement with Crystal Lagoons® in India to develop freshwater lagoons for public and private use throughout the country.

As stated by Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman and Chief Coach of Champion Infratech and Champions Group, “Champion Infratech has always distinguished itself by its innovative and client-centric approach. It is our goal to bring 100 lagoons to India within the next 20 years (excluding Gujarat and Rajasthan) through various collaborations. Through this exclusive agreement, we are able to ensure the quality and rollout of private and public lagoon developments across the country, further cementing our partnership with Crystal Lagoons. Our team is excited about the potential that Crystal Lagoons technology offers to create beach life in every city. This will revolutionize the concept of lifestyle amenities for residential and commercial properties.”

Through this partnership, Champion Infratech intends to establish a diversified real estate portfolio. This portfolio will include projects designed for Indians who aspire to live surrounded by natural, iconic, and sustainable amenities. With these projects, inhabitants of coastal and inland cities including New Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai, and many more will have the opportunity to experience a tropical paradise on their doorstep. These projects will leverage the sustainable aspect of Crystal Lagoons® technology. It works with any type of water and uses four times less water than a golf course. It also consumes only half that of a park of the same size.

A significant number of projects will include space for hotels, amusement parks and multi-family areas, stores, restaurants, recreational and entertainment activities, wedding arenas, water sports, and commercial and leisure infrastructure around the crystalline waters. These idyllic beaches with lagoons of crystalline water will transform the real estate landscape into breathtaking destinations that can be enjoyed all year round.

Lagoons can be constructed in any type of environment, including inland areas, urban areas, coastal areas, and second-row coastal properties of any shape and size. As a result, developers and landowners collaborating on this project can benefit from the transformation of their otherwise unviable projects into feasible ones with increased property values.

With this technology, more than 1000 lagoon projects have been built in 50 countries around the globe and it has become a worldwide phenomenon. In addition, Champion Infratech sees potential demand for lagoons in various Indian cities with the rise in the aspirations of Indian citizens. Added to this Crystal Lagoons® technology is sustainable and safe for the environment. It allows limited resources such as energy and water to be used. This is a substantial benefit for a country like India.

Indian developers and landowners are already in talks with the company about bringing large man-made lagoons to cities and a few are in advanced stages, and an announcement will be made by early next year.

Company Website: https://www.championinfratech.com/champion-lagoons/

