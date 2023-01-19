CGI in India named as a Top Employer 2023

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been certified as a Top Employer 2023 in India third year in a row for its positive workplace culture, learning and development, leadership development, career and succession management, and workforce planning.

CGI’s certification was based on a comprehensive analysis of its HR practices and policies. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and well-being.

“At CGI, we foster an ownership culture where our professionals benefit from our collective growth and are empowered to shape our future,” said George Mattackal, President of CGI’s Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. “We are honoured to receive this certification for our collaborative and progressive HR practices that aim to help our professionals develop their careers while contributing to our clients, organisation and the communities where we live and work.”

The Top Employers Institute programme has certified and recognised 2,052 Top Employers in 121 countries and regions across five continents.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commented: “As displayed by CGI, exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations this year. CGI has always shown it is a company that cares for the development and well-being of its people and has enriched the world of work.”

CGI employs over 18,000 professionals in India who provide industry and technology expertise through a global delivery support model to more than 300 clients around the globe.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organisations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is C$12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2,052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

