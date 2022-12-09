Press Release

Carbios Hosts World’s First PET Biorecycling Summit with Bertrand Piccard, Initiator and Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, as Keynote Speaker

DKODING

Fearless & fresh expose` on topics burning & breaking in the world of Buisness, Politics, Entertainment & Sports.

Previous Article
Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Celebrates 10th Year
Next Article
Beko Lays Foundation Stone for new $100mn Home Appliance Plant in Egypt