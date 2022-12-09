Caisse Française de Financement Local EMTN 2022-12

Issy les Moulineaux, 9 December 2022

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 13 December 2022 – EUR 50,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 13 December 2038.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2022 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2022 and dated 2 November 2022 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne – 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

