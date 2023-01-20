Press Release

Business World Recognises Ujjwal Singh as the Edtech CEO of the Year 2023

DKODING

Fearless & fresh expose` on topics burning & breaking in the world of Buisness, Politics, Entertainment & Sports.

Previous Article
Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East
Next Article
Course5 Intelligence is Great Place To Work® Certified™ Again