Belkin International Awarded for Global Sustainability in the 2022 Sustainability Awards

Today, The Business Intelligence Group named Belkin International as a winner of the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honors those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

In the last 12 months, Belkin has made strides in its mission to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, hitting key milestones in climate action and responsible consumption and production. To date, Belkin has achieved 35% renewable energy in Scope 2, achieved over 64% reduction in its operations from 2009 to 2021, expanded its single use plastic reduction in all product categories, and converted to using 100% Recycled PET (RPET) where possible. Belkin is developing a path toward 100% plastic-free packaging by 2025.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Belkin International for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, and smart home solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

