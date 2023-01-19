Bank of Baroda’s Sun Run is back again with double the Energy, Fitness and Fun

Ms. PV Sindhu to flag-off the race from Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai

The Run will feature a 10 km BOB Pro Run and a 5 km BOB Fun Run

Over 4,000 runners expected to participate

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the 2nd edition of the Sun Run that will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, guaranteed to give Mumbaikars the Runner’s High. The run will start from Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and feature two race categories – a 10 km timed BOB Pro Run and a 5 km non-timed BOB Fun Run. In addition, the Bank has planned a number of engaging activities including a Zumba Session and a live DJ. Ms. PV Sindhu, India’s badminton superstar and Bank of Baroda’s brand endorser, will flag-off the event.

Bank of Baroda’s Sun Run 2.0 is expected to attract over 4,000 participants and the aim is to bring together like-minded individuals running together as they pursue a healthier lifestyle. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants can register for the Sun Run online at https://www.bankofbaroda.in/bankofbarodasunrun.

Shri Purshotam, Chief General Manager – Retail Liabilities, Marketing & Govt. Business, Bank of Baroda said, “We all know the importance of running, walking and staying active and how it has such a positive impact both on our physical and mental wellbeing. We are delighted to announce Sun Run 2.0 and are looking forward to bringing together a community of runners as we bond over fitness, health and fun. Bank of Baroda’s Sun Run 2.0 promises to be an exciting and fun-filled event.”

The Top 3 winners in the men’s and women’s categories will receive cash prizes and all participants will receive a medal and e-certificate. All registered participants will receive a Sun Run 2.0 kit consisting of a timed chip bib, t-shirt, medal, certificate and refreshments. Arrangements for parking, baggage counter and washroom facility are being organised.

The first edition of the Sun Run took place in 2019, following the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Sun Run 1.0 was designed to foster team spirit and togetherness among the employees, celebrating the coming together of three institutions. This year, the scope of the Run has been expanded to include the general public as well, in addition to Bank employees.

BOB Financial Solutions Limited is the Co-Partner for Bank of Baroda’s Sun Run 2.0. The Associate Partners are IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, Chola MS General Insurance Company Limited and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited.

About Bank of Baroda:

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank’s vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

Visit us at www.bankofbaroda.in

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bankofbaroda/

Twitter https://twitter.com/bankofbaroda

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/officialbankofbaroda/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdf14FHPLt7omkE9CmyrVHA

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankofbaroda/

Email: corp.pr@bankofbaroda.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986696/Bank_of_Baroda_Sun_Run_2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/bank-of-barodas-sun-run-is-back-again-with-double-the-energy-fitness-and-fun-301725901.html



The content is by PR NewsWire. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.