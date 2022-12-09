BAI Honors 10 Companies and 10 Rising Star Leaders as Winners in the 2022 BAI Global Innovation Awards

Business Wire India

BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the most actionable insights in financial services, has named ten organizational winners and one honorable mention for the 2022 BAI Global Innovation Awards. Ten individuals were also named BAI Rising Stars. The awards are the industry’s leading program celebrating achievements in innovation, such as pursuing bold solutions for improving customer experience; implementing advanced technologies; and improving the lives of employees, customers, and communities.

Winners were selected by the BAI Innovation Circle, a panel of distinguished judges from around the world who are at the forefront of innovation in the financial services sector. Collectively, the winners represent outstanding contributions by teams and individuals and showcase inspiration from around the world. These global trailblazers have successfully designed and delivered innovations that positively improved customer relationships and served their communities in powerful ways.

“Innovation is a significant driver of the impact that successful financial services companies have on their customers and communities. The industry continues to bring powerful new approaches and solutions to better meet customer needs in new and different ways,” said Debbie Bianucci, president and CEO of BAI and Innovation Circle Judge. “The companies and individuals recognized this year were particularly creative and focused on addressing practical issues that made meaningful improvements for customers and employees.”

The 2022 BAI Global Innovation Award Winners and Honorable Mention are:

Banco Popular (Puerto Rico)

Innovation in Learning & Development

Innovation: Talent Lab & Skills Accelerator

Bank of America (USA)

Innovation in Digital Security

Innovation: Bank of America Security Center

Dreams Technology (United Kingdom)

Innovation in Digital Financial Planning

Innovation: Dreams ESG Innovation

Growsari (Philippines)

Innovation in Digital Commercial Financing

Innovation: GROWSARI.com, Powering the Digital Economy of the Philippines

Money Management International, Inc. (USA)

Innovation in Community Disaster Recovery

Innovation: Project Porchlight by MMI

MVB Bank (USA)

Innovation in Commercial Banking Onboarding Experience

Innovation: Onboarding Fintechs Better, Faster, Stronger…The Victor (ad)Vantage

Payten Teknoloji A.S.-Paratika (Turkey)

Innovation in Payments

Innovation: Paratika Crowdfunding e-Payment Project

Standard Bank (South Africa)

Innovation in Community Sustainability

Innovation: One Farm Share

TIAA (USA)

Innovation in Fraud Prevention

Innovation: TIAA Phone Authentication Risk Management (PARM)

Union Bank of India (India)

Innovation in HR Transformation

Innovation: Union Prerna

BMO (USA)

Innovation in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (Honorable Mention)

Innovation: True Name

To further recognize innovation in financial services, a new award was established in 2022 to recognize individual leaders. The BAI Rising Star Award honors individuals who are up-and-coming leaders in financial services innovation. Leaders were nominated by their organizations and the recipients of the BAI Rising Star Award were selected based on their impact on and passion for innovation and their ability to drive positive change in their organizations.

The 2022 BAI Rising Star Award Winners are:

Sachin Chandna (United Arab Emirates), SVP, Head of Customer Intelligence & Engagement – Emirates NBD

Geoff Ellis (USA), Senior Director Application Development – Ally Financial

Ashley Fiore (USA), Chief Business Intelligence Officer – KlariVis

Snigdha Kumar (USA), Head of Product Operations – Digit

Larricia Lumpkins (USA), SVP, Senior Strategy Manager – Citizens Financial Group

Niki Neumann (South Africa), Executive, Lead Ecosystem Agriculture – Standard Bank Group

Dr. Chetna Pandey (India), Deputy General Manager – Union Bank of India

Stacy Regnier (USA), SVP, Retail Strategic Programs and Business Transformation – Commerce Bank

Bradwin Roper (South Africa), CEO – FNB Connect

Paul Whelpton (South Africa), Group Analytics Officerand Group Head of Trading – JUMO

For more information about the winners and their innovations, visit https://www.bai.org/globalinnovations/.

