Award-winning Florida Realtor Yvette Sellyn Launches New Website Dedicated to Luxury Living

With 25 years real estate experience across Sarasota, Florida, award-winning realtor Yvette Sellyn has launched a brand-new website for discerning buyers and sellers in the Bird Key, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key and Downtown areas of Sarasota.

As an established, knowledgeable luxury property consultant, Yvette is superbly placed to provide insights into the local high-end real estate market across Florida and has a strong reputation for always representing client’s best interests – she is well known for helping people to identify, achieve and maximize on their real estate goals. Yvette’s personalised approach has won her many accolades and much praise for her high levels of honesty and integrity, coupled with her endless stamina and pinpoint negotiation skills.

As a former interiors designer, Yvette has a wealth of remodelling experience and has the industry insight to support everyone in maximising the value of property and recognising the true cost of changes and improvements. She is incredibly well networked and able to provide solutions, suggestions, and connections quickly and efficiently to effectively support you in your property dealings.

Yvette commented: “When I represent buyers, I always provide good comparisons to base choices on. Plus, I am a skilled negotiator and can work with most sellers and their agents to achieve the best agreed price. Whether it’s a waterfront home on Bird Key, a luxury condominium on Longboat Key or a pied-a-terre in Downtown Sarasota you seek, I can show you the finest options, catering for all specific needs and desires. Browse my new website and take a look at luxury living the Sarasota way – https://yvettesellyn.com/.”

Yvette Sellyn is the perfect match for homeowners looking for a personalised approach to selling, or motivated buyers on the hunt for their forever Florida home. Visit the new website and browse handpicked real estate and featured homes from the comfort of your armchair, with high quality imagery, virtual tours and all the information you need to make a viewing appointment direct with Yvette.

Visit https://yvettesellyn.com/ today and start a new chapter of your homeowning journey with a true industry professional.

Yvette Sellyn

