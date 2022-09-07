Andersen Global Broadens Footprint in Ethiopia with Tax Firm HIMA

Business Wire India

Andersen Global continues its African expansion with the addition of collaborating firm HIMA, an Ethiopian tax firm based in Addis Ababa.

Led by Managing Partner Nabiyu Feto and founded in 2015, HIMA works closely with clients to provide comprehensive tax solutions for their business needs in the emerging Ethiopian market.

“The Ethiopian tax market is a developing industry and continuously evolving,” said Nabiyu. “Over the past few years, our firm has become one of the leading firms in the market. Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our service capabilities so we can continue to meet client needs with the additional resources and support from a global firm.”

“Nabiyu has built a strong practice in Ethiopia, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to stewardship,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their extensive knowledge of the market will be invaluable to our clients as tax is still a developing industry in the country and they maintain a competitive edge in the market. This collaboration positions us for further growth as we aim to build out our presence and capabilities in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005093/en/

The content is by Business Wire India. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.