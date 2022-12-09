Press Release

Agro Textiles Market Size is expected to reach at USD 15,517 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%, Owing to Rising Demand for Agro Products

DKODING

Fearless & fresh expose` on topics burning & breaking in the world of Buisness, Politics, Entertainment & Sports.

Previous Article
Drilling Fluids Market Size Will Attain USD 14,796.4 Million by 2030 growing at 6.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting
No Newer Articles