Aavas Financiers Limited Wins the Non-Banking Financial Company 2020-21 Title at FE India’s Best Banks Awards 2022

This time, the committee recognized winners from NBFC and Fintech space as well. The evaluation process was rigorous and the winners were selected by an eminent jury Chaired by Mr. S Ramadorai, Former Vice-Chairman, TATA Consultancy Services. The other members were Mr. Amit Chandra, Chairman, Bain Capital, Mr. B Mahapatra, Former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India and Chairman, NPCI, Mr. R Shankar Raman, Director & Group CFO, Larsen & Toubro, Mr. Amit Tandon, Managing Director, IIAS India and Mr. Sharad Sharma, Founder, iSPIRT.
Aavas is primarily engaged in offering home loans with an average ticket size of Rs.10 Lakhs.
Mr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Aavas said, “When we started our journey in the year 2011, we had chosen unserved and unreached markets. At that time, around 70% of our customers were new to credit and without a bureau score. So, we built domain expertise in customer profiling. This stood us in a good stead during the pandemic. Creating the right product mix and right assessment criteria, going relatively slow but sure, not choosing risky assets, and understanding customer behaviour through different cycles helped us navigate the time well, even though self-employed non professional customers account for 60% of our portfolio.”
