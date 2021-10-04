Zack Snyder’s Justice League Has Secretly Signed Up For The Flash

The DCEU has been in limbo for quite some time and it looks like The Justice League is tasked to take The Flash from a solo origin movie for Flash to a high stakes crossover event. This is all a very speculative theory about connecting dots of possible cameos from the likes on Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman appearing in The Flash.

HAS THE JUSTICE LEAGUE SECRETLY SHOT CAMEOS FOR THE FLASH?

Sasha Calle had shared a picture with a wonder woman poster to which Gal Gadot replied as Super Friends. While it is nothing significant, it might be a teaser for when they both do appear in The Flash, as Gal Gadot was in the London studios where it is currently being shot.

Even Aquaman might be in The Flash as Aquaman 2 is also being shot in the same London studio as the Flash, so another Justice League team-up might become a reality. Ben Affleck is already confirmed for The Flash at DC FanDome last year. Henry Cavill was also said to have been shooting some scenes for The Flash if the rumours on Twitter are to be believed.

It does look like DC has planned for the Justice League to appear in The Flash.

WHAT MIGHT THE STORY BE?

The Flash movie by Andy Mushietti was originally titled Flashpoint. The title is originally from The Flashpoint Paradox. In the animated movie of the same name, it is shown that once Barry has discovered his time-travelling abilities, he wishes he could have his mother back. So Barry goes back in time to save his mother from dying and then returns to the present. But as he returns he notices that his mother is alive but the whole world is completely different. Iris is with someone else.

The biggest change looks with the Justice League. Superman doesn’t exist, he’s later shown he was never exposed to sunlight so he never grew strong. Instead of Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne dying that night from a bullet from Joe Chill, Bruce dies instead and then Thomas becomes The Batman. And then we come at the Atlanteans vs Amazons.

Aquaman and Wonder Woman get into a relationship but Mera doesn’t like that at all. So Mera tries to kill Diana but Diana easily defeats her and kills her. When Arthur finds out that Diana had killed her beloved Mera, it sparks a war between the two colonies which threatens to finish the whole planet. Due to Flash’s time-travelling, he has created a very disturbing timeline that has to be stopped but there is no way of doing so. The only solution is Flash stopping his previous version from going back in time to save his mother. He has to run faster than he has ever done but he manages to do it.

ANDY MUSHIETTI MIGHT INCORPORATE SOME ELEMENTS OF FLASHPOINT STORY

Since the movie is not Flashpoint anymore, the creators might be including some elements from the Flashpoint story or even show a scaled-down version of some major events. It is anyone’s guess if The Justice League might end up in The Flash, which is scheduled to launch next year.